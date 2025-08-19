Mbuso Khoza pleads for payment from TV show boss Duma Ndlovu

Mbuso Khoza composed music for the Mzansi Magic faith-based telenovela, 'Umkhokha' in which he also acted.

Musician and actor Mbuso Khoza has asked TV show creator Duma Ndlovu to pay him for work the muso did on Ndlovu’s show Umkhokha: The Curse.

Tagging him in a Facebook post, Khoza pleaded with Khoza: “Please take my call regarding the money you owe me on Umkhokha from 2021 until the last season. Please take my call, I composed many songs for the show. Please awube wumuntu [please be a human being].”

Khoza composed music for the Mzansi Magic faith-based telenovela, in which he also acted. Ndlovu, famous for the creation of the recently canned Muvhango, was the executive producer on Umkhokha.

Mzansi Magic decided not to continue with Umkhokha, and the popular show last aired in February this year.

After giving him days to respond to the allegations made by Khoza about the payment dispute, Ndlovu did not respond to The Citizen’s request for comment.

When contacted by The Citizen, Khoza didn’t want to comment on the payment dispute and said he was busy with another project that had just been launched.

Mbuso Khoza tackles mental health

In another Facebook post, Khoza said after many years of battling anxiety, depression and Attention Deficit Disorder, he was encouraged to create an organisation that tackles these mental challenges.

“After so many years of struggling with anxiety, depression, ADHD and countless suicidal thoughts, I’ve been encouraged by the young women and men who are excelling in different fields to come up with a mental wellness organisation that will be tackling the issues of suicide, anxiety and depression,” wrote the artist.

