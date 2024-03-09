‘Big girl moves’ Mihlali Ndamase shows off her expensive new whip

The media personality posted her new ride on Instagram on Saturday.

Make-up artist and vlogger, Mihlali Ndamase’s hard work is starting to pay off. The media personality couldn’t help but show off her swanky new ride on social media on Saturday.

Sharing a video clip of her wearing a red one-piece suit with red high heels, her hair pulled back in a slick ponytail, Mihlali is seen in the video walking towards a sexy grey car, leaning against the bonnet of a Mercedes-AMG SL43.

She presses the car’s door handle and opens the door, comfortably sliding in behind the wheel, showing off all the accessories of her new whip. As she pushes the button for the soft top of the car to open, stunning red leather seats are revealed.

The video clip ends with her driving off into the sunset in her new whip. If you love the car, this beauty will set you back with about R2 500 946.

Her friends quickly took to the comments section to congratulate her on her new ride.

ALSO READ: ‘Let the man defend himself, stop embarrassing yourself,’ –netizens tell Mama Joy as she defends Danny Jordaan

Social media reacts to Mihlali Ndamase’s new car

Over on X, fans also shared their thoughts on Mihlali’s new ride, the majority saying that they can believe she is able to buy herself such an expensive car because you can actually see her work for it.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Idk how to explain it but Mihlali’s success and expensive splurge is actually believable coz we’ve seen her work — Snezy_Sibiya (@Snezy_Sibiya) March 9, 2024

Mihlali Ndamase is definitely the girl she thinks she is. — Gcina. (@gcinilemoyo_) March 9, 2024

Congratulations to Mihlali



There’s life after a break up sana — Bonny 💫 (@Bonny_Swarez) March 9, 2024

Just like when we saw Bonang work! Mihlali works!



Yes they date rich men but we actually see them WORK March 9, 2024

Mihlali is baaaacccckkkk and wearing baddie clothes🤌🏾🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4jIJiWBlPB — Diana Mbuvi (@diana_mbuvi_) March 1, 2024

Mihlali is one of the influencers I believe when they make huge purchases as for uSithelo yena? Hai — Thato🦋 (@Thaaaato26) March 9, 2024

People are such haters man, Mihlali is really a hard worker and she always collaborates with expensive brands🫠🫠🫠🫠 — Mpho🌻 (@mpho_bridgett) March 9, 2024

Mihlali’s break-up

The beauty influencer confirmed in December that she ended her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe in October.

Mihlali hinted in a series of Instagram Story posts that her breakup with Leeroy was “messy”.

“I left that person in October. Ndine peace,” she said in one of the posts.

The YouTuber also alleged that Leeroy owes her money as she was the one who forked out money during one of their international vacations.

NOW READ: ‘This has been an emotional rollercoaster’ –Rosette Ncwana’s R500 000 loss revealed