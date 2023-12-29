Celebs And Viral

Mihlali Ndamase leaks Leeroy’s private number amid break-up drama

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase also hinted that her ex Leeroy Sidambe allegedly owes her money...

Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase has confirmed her break-up with businessman Leeroy Sidambe. Picture: Instagram @mihlalii_n

Award-winning content creator and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase has been dragged for posting her ex-boyfriend’s private number on social media.

Even though news of the high-profile break-up only hit the social media streets this week, Mihlali confirmed on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, 28 December that she ended her relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe already in October this year.

Mihlali and Leeroy started dating last year while Leeroy was still married to his ex-wife, Mary Jane.

At the time, netizens dragged Mihlali on Twitter (now X), calling her a homewrecker.

In Mihlali’s defence and to set the record straight, Leeroy released a statement at the time that he and Mary Jane were in the process of a divorce.

“According to my understanding and that conveyed by my lawyers, this meant that my estranged wife and I were free to live our lives as we saw fit. Free to move on in whatever manner we choose as single individuals,” Sidambe said in the statement.

“Before everything else, I am a father whose sole aim is to protect and provide for my two beautiful children. I have consistently shielded them from this period of change in our lives. They are the only reason I sought to have a quiet separation from my estranged wife,” read part of his statement.

Mihlali and Leeroy’s ‘messy’ break-up’ break-up

Mihlali hinted in a series of Instagram Story posts that her breakup with Leeroy was “messy”.

“I left that person in October. Ndine peace,” she said in one of the posts.

The YouTuber also alleged that Leeroy owes her money as she was the one who forked out money during one of their international vacations.

“Don’t post in Dubai like your bosses when you owe me bandla. Talking about catching feelings, who was coughing up money in Mexico when your card was declining? Lol don’t try me,” Mihlali wrote.

