‘A beast for a beast’ – Eben Etzebeth shows off his new R4 mil ‘monster’ whip

The Sharks lock shared a video of him collecting his new black Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

One of Mzansi’s most-loved rugby players, Eben Etzebeth got a new car, and like all men, and women do, just had to show off his new toy on social media.

In the short video clip shared on Instagram, Eben’s face has the expression of an excited little boy as he unlocks his new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

When Eben slides in behind the sleek steering wheel of this black beast, he makes the car look small standing at 2.03m tall and weighing 117kg.

Of course, he needs to check out all the new gadgets and looks super chuffed when he opens the window to give the camera access to his pearly whites.

His wife, actress and singer, Anlia also gets a glimpse into hubby’s new beauty – the new mom needs to make sure there is enough space for their little one.

The couple welcomed a baby girl on 16 January this year. Mom and dad have been keeping their daughter’s life very private from fans, with Anlia only sharing two pictures of their daughter on social media so far – when she was born (although her face was covered with a pink heart) and last month when Eben received the ‘Men’s Player of the Year’ award at the 2023 SA Rugby Awards.

ALSO SEE: PICS: Inside Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s baby room

Anlia’s star shining bright

Anlia is in the spotlight just as much as her famous rugby player husband, with her song Plaaslewe receiving a platinum award at the ‘Afrikaans is Groot’ Awards in February.

The singer also celebrated her birthday last month, on 24 March.

Hubby, Eben took to social media to wish her a happy birthday, sharing a beautiful picture of the two of them looking at each other with the beach in the background.

“Happy Birthday my wife. I couldn’t have asked for a better wife and mother for our child,” he captioned his post.

Eben’s brother, Ryen Etzebeth celebrated his birthday four days after Anlia.

Eben also wished him a happy birthday, sharing a photo of the two of them – with what we assume is a brandy in coke – in a home bar.

“Happy Birthday Ouboet. An older brother will forever be a hero to a younger brother,” he captioned the post.

NOW READ: WATCH: Inside MaMkhize’s stylish 49th birthday celebration