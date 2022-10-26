Serving legs: Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri slays in bright pink shorts

Xanet Scheepers

Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri is ready for summer and her followers are extremely pleased about the warmer weather allowing the beauty queen to show off her beautiful legs.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Nokeri, who was crowned as the new Miss SA on Saturday, 13 August 2022, shared a series of pictures of herself posing in short, bright pink shorts with matching button up pink shirt and white sneakers.

The pageant queen who hails from Limpopo took the photographs in Port Elizabet at the Boardwalk Hotel where she posed on a balcony overlooking a crystal-clear blue swimming pool and the ocean in the background.

It is the new Miss SA’s first visit to the City of Gqeberha, and taking to her Instagram stories, she expressed how much she loved the City.

Fans and followers are obsessed with the beauty queen’s legs, with some asking her to put together a leg workout routine for them.

Another fan commented how supermodels around the world were shook when Ndavi dropped the pics on Insta.

Fans also complimented Miss SA on how well the colour pink suits her, while another expressed that Ndavi really looks like Miss South Africa.

What has Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri been doing since she was crowned?

It has been a busy couple of months for the Limpopo-born beauty since she was crowned at the glittering pageant finale which was held at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in August.

Shortly after she was crowned, the 23-year-old said she knows that being Miss South Africa is a full-time job and she certainly has been keeping busy.

Just recently Nokeri launched her Ed-Unite campaign.

She, and her partners, the Adopt a School Foundation and the Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust will be pairing with schools desperately in need of help with big corporations searching to make a meaningful difference.



On Instagram Nokeri explains that the purpose will be to identify campaigns such as period poverty, repairing and improvement of school infrastructure; equip schools with classrooms, tools, resources for digital exposure and resources and to ensure that there is connectivity for everyone, improving of sport grounds, supplying of sports equipment, training, etc.

