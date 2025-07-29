‘The most profoundly painful thing God has ever done to me’ — Mona Monyane on losing her children, heartbreak and more

Mona was the latest guest on the Showmax's hit talk show Untied.

Actress Mona Monyane recently opened up about the tragic loss of her children, a fire that destroyed her family home, and the end of her marriage.

Mona was married to fellow actor Khulu Skenjana. In 2020, the pair announced their separation after four years of marriage.

In 2017, they welcomed their first child. When their firstborn was seven months old in 2018, she fell pregnant again, but their second child passed away shortly after birth. At the time, she, her husband, and their firstborn had moved into her family home due to financial struggles.

Mona Monyane on marriage and loss

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on the Showmax talk show UnTied, Mona said the experience was painful, but necessary.

“That was the most profoundly painful thing God has ever done to me, but it was necessary. I was going to die in that marriage. I had lost myself to the point where I couldn’t recognise who I was when I looked in the mirror. My dreams were gone. I didn’t want to act anymore; I thought I had no talent,” she said.

Mona said they tried for another baby after three months of her second baby’s passing, but she suffered a miscarriage.

Explaining why she continued trying to salvage the relationship despite all she had endured, she said: “I wanted to save my marriage. I didn’t want to raise my baby alone, and I didn’t want to have a single-parent household. And that’s what you do in marriage, you fight through the hard stuff.”

Mona said the turning point for her was when her family home burned to ashes a few months after losing her babies.

“There were just circumstances around that fire that didn’t make sense to me… It was also how it was handled — when you don’t feel supported even in times like that. I cannot keep making excuses for not receiving what I desire out of this marriage.”

