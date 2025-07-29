‘We get compared to being sisters a lot’: Jojo Robinson on her friendship with Khanyi Mbau

Jojo says Khanyi is one of the celebrities she connected with because of The Real Housewives of Durban.

From left to right: Jojo Robinson and Khanyi Mbau. Pictures: Instagram

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson may have experienced a rollercoaster of friendship breakups and makeups on The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban), but the show has also helped her build lasting bonds off-screen.

Jojo says one of the celebrities she connected with because of the show is actress Khanyi Mbau.

“I absolutely love Khanyi Mbau. We speak often and get compared to being sisters a lot,” she added.

The show not only gave Jojo an opportunity to form friendships with A-listers, but also turned her into one herself.

She said she has adjusted to her new life and is now able to handle the attention that comes with being on the show.

“It’s become normal life for me. I’m always happy and grateful to meet anyone who loves the show.”

Jojo on her friendship with Sorisha and Nonku

Jojo had an on-and-off relationship with fellow cast members Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo. She said reuniting with Sorisha was one of her favourite moments on the show.

“Also from Season 5, that would be our vow renewal in episode 1,” she added.

Speaking about her friendship with Nonku, Jojo said that maybe in the future they would be okay, but for now, she has made peace knowing that she loved deeply.

“I’m appreciative of the years we spent together and the love I had for her. Unfortunately, people do change, and the things they want in life change — and that’s okay too.

“The time we spent together, I saw as sisterhood, and I’m grateful for that. I wish her nothing but love and peace with whoever she chooses,” she said.

At the time of the interview, Jojo and Nonku had not reconnected. However, this past weekend, Jojo shared a few clips of their reconciliation.

