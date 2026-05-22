‘This part of our story felt too personal to share’: Marise Pollard opens up about IVF journey

Marise also recently announced the launch of Mom Era Club, a platform aimed at supporting women hoping to become mothers.

Rugby WAG Marise Pollard recently opened up about her motherhood journey, including undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Pollard said she began the IVF process in 2023 ahead of the Rugby World Cup. She later welcomed her son, Hunter, in 2024 following the process.

She said she decided to share her experience to support others facing similar challenges.

“For a long time, this part of our story felt too personal to share. But now I realise how many people are walking this road silently, trying to conceive, grieving miscarriages, longing to become parents and feeling so alone in it all,” she wrote.

Supporting mothers and women hoping to become mothers

A few weeks ago, Pollard announced the launch of Mom Era Club, a platform aimed at supporting mothers and women hoping to become mothers.

“This is for the moms doing their best every day… A place where moms, new moms, moms-to-be and women dreaming of becoming moms can feel seen, understood, inspired, supported and reminded that they were never meant to do this alone,” she shared.

Pollard is a mother of two. She welcomed her second baby, Isabella, last year.

She said the platform was inspired by her own experience of motherhood.

“I’m starting it because I realised how much motherhood changes you and how powerful it is when women have other women to lean on through it,” she wrote.

“Everyone talks about how magical motherhood is, and it is. But it’s also a season of growth, change, learning, chaos, laughter, identity shifts and figuring things out as you go.”