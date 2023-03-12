Meet Mpho Xaba, Zahara’s new fiancé

Kaunda Selisho

After bagging an SABC 1 reality show, things are looking up for beloved South African musician Zahara.

Over the weekend, the singer confirmed that she was engaged once again, this time to a new beau.

In a now-deleted tweet, the singer wrote “when other men [were] busy doing load shedding in my life, I found myself a generator.”

In another tweet, she shared a picture of her kissing her new fiancé and simply captioned the image “I said yes.”

Who is Zahara’s new fiancé?

According to Zimoja, Zahara’s new fiancé is a man named Mpho Xaba and he roped in the singer’s family and friends to help him propose to her.

The publication further reports that her assistant Lisa helped organise everything and she even helped him pick the ring.

The assistant, identified only as Lisa told the publication that they told her she was going to an interview at a podcast and that she had to get dolled up for the occasion.

Congratulations are in order for Zahara after her partner asked for her hand in marriage.



The singer’s partner of six months, engineer Mpho Xaba, proposed to the Loliwe singer on Friday afternoon in her home in Johannesburg with close family and friends present. pic.twitter.com/dzbrv3EyrA— MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 11, 2023

What she found waiting for her, though, was her boo on bended knee with a custom, R10,000 engagement ring.

Hailing her man as “supportive, kind, and generous”, she told Zimoja that she had no other option but to say yes to the man she loves. He is said to be a wealthy engineer.

Mpho and Zahara (real name Bulelwa Mkutukana) have been together for six months after meeting each other through a mutual friend.

In 2019, Zahara was briefly engaged to Ian Sibiya but she has been engaged a total of three times.

READ NEXT: Zahara says she was born without an umbilical cord – does she have a belly button?