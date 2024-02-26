WATCH: Miss SA Natasha Joubert gets engaged on a yacht

Congratulations are in order.

Reigning Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert got engaged on a yacht over the weekend, just in time to wrap up the Month of Love.

Enrico Vermaak, her partner of almost nine years, popped the question during their romantic sunset yacht cruise from the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

On the day, the pair was celebrating eight-and-a-half years together.

“Enrico and I have been together for eight-and-a-half years and have known for a long time that we are life partners. The setting was perfect and so special as both our families and friends had flown down for the occasion,” said Natasha.

‘It’s a dream come true’ − Natasha

The excited bride-to-be said while she had suspected that Vermaak would pop the question, he caught her off guard.

“I thought it might take place at a wine farm on Saturday, but Enrico decided to switch things around and propose during a Friday evening cruise. There were other people on board, and I didn’t see any of my family or friends so I didn’t suspect a thing,” she said.

Vermaak had arranged for a private moment on the yacht’s top deck, with their families hiding downstairs in the kitchen area.

“I was filming content on the front of the yacht when suddenly Enrico was standing there, ready to propose, with our friends and family in tow. I am on cloud nine and so happy. It’s a dream come true!” she added.

Natasha said she and her fiancé will tie the knot when her Miss South Africa reign is over.

Miss South Africa Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil has since congratulated the couple.

She said: “We are delighted with the news of Natasha and Enrico’s engagement. We have got to know them as a couple during Natasha’s reign and know that they are going to be very happy together. And what better month to make it official than in the month of February.”