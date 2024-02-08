Murder accused Xolani Khumalo to make a TV return

Meanwhile, Xolani will be going back to court later this month.

Former Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Khumalo has shared that he will be making a TV return soon.

The TV presenter, who is currently facing murder charges, shared the news during his recent interview on DJ Sbu’s podcast, The Hustlers Corner.

Xolani said his new TV show is bigger than Sizok’thola. However, he did not share many details about the show, including the channel that will air it.

“There is a new show coming. I won’t talk much about it. People will see. It’s like Sizok’thola multiplied by ten because now I have what I didn’t have before,” he said.

He shared that he is now able to spread his wings and engage with the government.

He added: “It was difficult then, when you come as media, they would tell you about protocols. But now I come as a foundation to say I can assist you guys, let’s work together.

“I don’t want your money. I don’t want anything. I just want us to work together so that we can make our place a better place.”

Xolani will be back in court later this month

The TV presenter revealed that he will appear in court on 22 February for his ongoing murder case.

“I don’t know how long this case will take, but for now, we wait and let the law take its course,” he added.

Xolani stands accused of the murder of an alleged drug dealer, Robert Varrie, who died during the filming of Sizok’thola.

During his appearance in November last year, the state informed the court that there were two more charges added against him.

The additional charges were robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

Xolani Khumalo of #Sizokthola fame is coming back into your screen with a NEW show bigger, & better than Sizokthola. War against drugs 😊



He has NO relationship with Moja Love anymore.😀



Full conversation: https://t.co/XX2MSaha8s#Spar Maphorisa Nonhle Thema Shimza Kanye Boity pic.twitter.com/axgN65vYdk — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) February 6, 2024

