WATCH: ‘Election season is such a wild time’ – Cyril Ramaphosa joins Tyla’s Water dance challenge

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa jamming to Tyla’s hit song Water has set tongues wagging on social media.

The video was captured at the Presidential Youth Engagement on Tuesday at the Belhar Sports Centre in Cape Town.

It has since left social media in overdrive in the comments section.

“No ways, elections season is making people do crazy things hle,” one user commented on the video that has since made rounds on social media.

Another one said, “If Cyril provided basic services, he wouldn’t need to dance to get our vote… mxm.”

Election season is such a WILD time 💀 — kehlani’s anonymous ex 🔆 (@nstar700) February 6, 2024

Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates Tyla

Earlier this week, the President took to social media to congratulate Tyla for her Grammy win.

The prestigious awards were held in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, hosted by the internationally renowned TV host and comedian, Trevor Noah.

Tyla made history by becoming the youngest African artist to win a Grammy in the Best African Music Performance category.

The music star was nominated alongside Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, Asake, and Olamide.

Taking to X, Ramaphosa said Tyla’s victory reaffirmed the country’s sustained achievements across the globe.

“Woke up to the news of our very own Tyla winning the Best African Music Performance for her song Water at the #Grammys. She is the youngest African to win such a prestigious award, adding herself to the list of eminent South African artists and musicians who have made an indelible mark on the world stage.

“@Tyllaaaaaaa, we congratulate you and we celebrate with you. Your win affirms South Africa’s sustained success in various international fora. Thank you for your authenticity and for flying the flag,” he wrote.

Meanwhile you can't even supply "water" in KZN. — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) February 5, 2024

