Big Brother Mzansi: All Season 4 disruptors evicted

Two more housemates have been evicted from the Big Brother house.

There are no more disruptors in the Big Brother Mzansi house after Sunday’s evictions.

According to Big Brother, disruptors are agents of chaos planted in the house to cause confusion and chaos.

The remaining disruptors, Fahima and Neo, were evicted in yesterday’s live show.

The live show featured performances from Mzansi’s popular musicians, Mthandeni SK and Lwah Ndlunkulu.

Fahima and Neo talk about their journey inside Big Brother house

Before leaving the house, Fahima and Neo were given a chance to speak about their journey in the house. They also got an opportunity to watch themselves for the first time.

Neo said she was sad that she no longer stood a chance to win the R2 million grand prize.

“I am happy to come back to the world. Sad, because I am leaving a few people who I actually had genuine connections with. I am sad that I am not going to be winning anymore, but I am okay.

“The best part about being in the house would be the parties. I really enjoyed the parties.”

Fahima said her life as a disruptor in the Big Brother’s house was hard.

She explained, “It was tough because I made connections with a lot of people but I actually enjoyed being a little evil.”

Speaking about the best part about being in the house, she said: “It was getting to know McJunior. I was going through a lot in the house, honestly.”

Meanwhile, Biggie announced that the former disruptor, Taki, was given another shot at winning the grand prize.

“Mzansi has spoken. Taki is now officially a housemate on #BBMzansi. No more secret missions. A grand prize of R2 million is on the table,” read a caption on Big Brother Mzansi’s Instagram page.

