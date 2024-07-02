‘She led with dedication’ – Proud daughter honours Naledi Pandor as she steps down

In a heartfelt tribute marking the end of an era, the former minister Naledi Pandor’s daughter, Aisha Pandor, penned a heartwarming message for her mother as she steps down as the minister of International Relations Cooperation.

Pandor has served in various ministerial roles, including International Relations, which is now taken over by the newly elected minister Ronald Lamola.

Reflecting on her mother’s remarkable journey, Aisha spoke about her decades-long commitment to public service.

“My mum has been an African National Congress (ANC) member and activist all my life. I share a birthday with the ANC, and for most of my life, I proudly spent Jan 8th with other family or friends, while my parents served the party,” she wrote.

Aisha highlighted her mum’s leadership qualities, tireless work ethic, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

“Since I was almost nine years old, she has served as a member of South Africa‘s democratic government.

“During those three decades, she has led with dedication, integrity, intelligence, wisdom, a love for her country, and a focus on principles held high by her religion, upbringing, country, and party.”

“A very proud and grateful daughter” – Aisha Pandor

Continuing her lengthy message, Aisha said she hopes her mother will keep supporting voiceless people who are often left out.

“Yesterday I told her countless times, how much I love her, how much she inspires me, and how proud I am of her. I’m excited for this next stage in her life, which I know will be anything but idle.

“It will undoubtedly be focused on creating a positive impact and on continuing to champion the causes of the underserved, voiceless, and powerless.”

She added that she also hopes that she will finally take a bit of well-deserved time for rest.

“Very proud and grateful daughter, and hopeful for SA. May our country and people be blessed with peace, unity, growth, and prosperity.”

