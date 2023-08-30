What to expect on Mzansi Magic’s brand-new show ‘Kokota’

The gritty drama, featuring Thato Dithebe and Thabang Lefoa, to change the face of Sunday prime time TV

Mzansi Magic viewers are in for a treat after the channel announced a brand new show titled Kokota.

The new drama, featuring Thato Dithebe and Thabang Lefoa, is set to premiere next month, 10 September at 8 pm.

It will showcase the ever-growing Amapiano genre in edgy and heartfelt 30-minute episodes.

M-Net’s Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, said the channel is dedicated to bringing stories that viewers can resonate with.

“Kokota is a magnificent embodiment of this. It’s a youth-centred story about one of the most impactful subcultures to come out of Africa.

“We can’t wait for our audience to be immersed in its world each Sunday night as it occupies the primetime slot.”

About ‘Kokota’

The show tells the story of the preacher’s son Tshepang, played by Yo.TV star child star Thato Dithebe. Tshepang’s passion for music sees him ride the Amapiano wave, despite his parents believing he is bringing shame to the family and church name.

His brother Tshepo, played by The Wife’s Thabang Lefoa, embarks on a journey to realise his dreams of becoming a star while navigating the dangers and trappings of the music industry.

The cast of Kokota also includes Obakeng Kgwedi (Gomora), Koketso Motaung (The River), Leera Mthethwa (Gomora), Molefi Monaisa (Dora’s Peace), Bathabile Mashigo (The Queen) and soap actor Noel Baloyi.

“This is the story of South African youths – those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances and have the bravery to pursue those dreams, no matter the challenges in their way. In Kokota, it’s Piano over everything. This gritty drama, featuring Mzansi’s young phenomenal talent will change the face of Sunday prime time TV.”

