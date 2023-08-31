Dr. John Kani receives honour on his 80th birthday at The Market Theatre

Minister of the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa honoured Dr. John Kani at the Market Theatre.

Dr John Kani, Zanele Mbeki, Thabo Mbeki and Zizi Kodwa at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg. Pictur: @zizikodwa/Twitter

On his 80th birthday, thespian legend John Kani’s 60 year-spanning career was celebrated last night through the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series at The Market Theatre.

The Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series is an initiative established by the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture to recognise Mzansi’s living legends in the creative sector. This was the fifth edition.

The other recipients include legendary poet, writer and publisher James Matthews and seasoned photographer Dr Peter Magubane.

This was a timely homage to Kani, who is a renowned actor for both stage and film.

“Today, we celebrate not just the man, but the legacy he has created and the legacy he continues to build. We acknowledge his contributions to our cultural heritage and the positive impact he has had on our society. We express our deep appreciation for his unwavering dedication to his craft, his country, and humanity,” said Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa in his speech.

There was also a performance by music legend Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse while some of the guest included former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele Mbeki. Kani re-enacted a scene from his play, Kunene and The King – the book was originally published in 2019.

In the city

While in Joburg to honour Kani, Kodwa made a stop at the South African Hip Hop Museum.

“I visited the South African Hip Hop Museum which is located at Museum Africa in Newtown. I am very impressed at how this institution is preserving and promoting South Africa’s hip hop heritage. I urge South Africans to visit this wonderful museum,” said Kodwa.

Minister Zizi Kodwa with rappers Mr. Selwyn (L), Amunition and SA Hip Hop Museum founder Osmic Menoe (R). Picture: @zizikodwa/Twitter.

Located in Museum Africa in Newtown, Johannesburg, the South African Hip Hop Museum has artefacts and items that tell the stories of South African hip hop which spans over two decades. It was founded by Osmic Menoe, the founder of annual hip hop festival Back To The City.

