Daily news update: Eskom’s diesel spend, Masemola on Thabo Bester and Miss SA 2023

‘We don’t know about cash’: Masemola says Thabo Bester ‘can go and ask in Tanzania’ about ‘stolen’ items

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola during the media briefing in Cape Town on 13 April 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has dismissed claims over convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s alleged missing items during his arrest in Tanzania.

Earlier this week, Bester’s lawyer revealed in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court that a number of items, worth at least R29 million, belonging to his client had been stolen on his arrival alongside his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana at the airport.

His legal representative Kabelo Matee told the court that there were luxury goods and money were yet to be recovered.

‘Optimistic’ Ramokgopa expects electricity demand to decrease, defends Eskom’s R9.2bn diesel bill

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says South Africans will have to deal with load shedding a little longer, but remains optimistic about solving the power crisis.

On Sunday, Ramokgopa gave an update on the progress made regarding government’s energy action plan and also provided a weekly generation outlook.

Ramokgopa indicated during the media briefing the media that Eskom has recorded a significant improvement with its energy generation increasing to 29 000 megawatts (MW) in the past week.

Lindiwe Zulu accused of nepotism, union demands dismissal amid appointment controversy

Lindiwe Zulu during ANC’s economic transformation committee media briefing at Luthuli House on February 24, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s alleged attempt to hire Linton Mchunu, who is believed to be her close ally as director-general has ruffled some feathers, with many accusing Zulu of nepotism.

Mchunu previously served as Zulu’s chief of staff during her tenure as Small Business Development Minister.

City Press reported that controversy around the proposed appointment stems from Zulu’s alleged adjustment of the appointment criteria to favour Mchunu, who didn’t quite meet the requirements.

Over 60 Pakistanis intercepted after trying to enter SA illegally from Dubai

Photo: iStock

Home Affairs officials have intercepted 67 Pakistani nationals after they tried to enter South Africa illegally via the OR Tambo International Airport.

The Pakistanis with questionable visas boarded a flight of 268 passengers that departed for South Africa from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Sunday, a team comprising of the Department of Home Affairs Counter Corruption Branch, the Hawks, the State Security Agency and the Border Management Authority (BMA) apprehended the Pakistani nationals during a string operation.

Winter takes last breath as hot weather expected in Gauteng this week

Very hot temperatures expected in Gauteng in the coming week. Photo: iStock

Winter has taken its last breath and is on its way out with the sun rising earlier and very hot temperatures expected in Gauteng in the coming week.

The province has seen a series of severe cold fronts including snow during the winter season.

Gauteng Weather in a tweet on Sunday said the province can expect warmer temperatures with the mercury hitting the high twenties.

Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023

MEET YOUR NEW MISS SA: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss SA 2023. Picture: official_misssa

Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri has officially handed over the title to the new queen, Natasha Joubert.

The Miss SA pageant took place at Sun Bet Arena at Time Squares Menlyn, Tshwane on Sunday 13 August, where Natasha was crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur was trying her luck for the second time this year as new rules to enter the pageant was introduced earlier this year.

Castillo steals it at the death for Chiefs as they edge City in MTN8

Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates after scoring a goal during the MTN8 quarter finals match against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on August 13. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs clinched a late victory over Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals yesterday, courtesy of a late Edson Castillo goal.

With just a little over three minutes of added time remaining, Castillo found the back of the net, avoiding what seemed like an impending extra time scenario.

Chiefs had kicked off the match with gusto, firmly establishing their presence on City’s side of the field.

Read more here