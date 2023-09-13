Okmalumkoolkat and his wife call it quits after 8 years

The rapper's wife confirmed their split on Instagram.

Rapper Okmalumkoolkat and his wife, Princess Zulu, have called it quits.

The pair had been together for eight years and have a baby boy.

Princess confirmed the break up on her Instagram page with an old picture with Okmalumkoolkat and the caption: “Amafu’s dad and I are no longer together #respectfully.”

Okmalumkoolkat and Princess tied the knot in December 2019. In 2018, Princess was featured in a music video for Okmalumkoolkat’s hit single titled Amalobolo.

Another celebrity couple that recently ended a long-term relationship is rapper and TV host, Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ and her now ex-boyfriend, Sbuda Roc.

Moozlie and Sbuda had been together for eight years and would have celebrated their 9th anniversary a few weeks before their breakup.

The pair reportedly split up due to cheating allegations. A source told Zimoja Moozlie was the one who called it quits.

“She turned 30 last year and needed to evaluate why she would stay with a cheater. She had to be realistic about everything as she had been with the guy for years, almost ten years,” a source said, as quoted by the publication.

“We did amazing things together”

Opening up about the break up during an interview with Zingah on Choppin It With Buddha T‘s podcast, Moozlie said she is grateful for the things she got to do with Sbuda.

“I will always love my dude. We did amazing things together. It was great. Iconic. We went crazy, but I’m a bad bi**h,” she said, adding her DMs have been buzzing since the breakup.

The rapper also revealed she has moved on and seeing someone.

“I’m actually single. But I’m seeing someone. He is nice. I like him. There’s in a relationship, and there’s seeing someone.

“I was in a relationship for a very long time. I was in an eight-year relationship… Between me and you, I am not ‘on my own’ kind of a person. On my own, I would go mad, and the thing is, I have been a bad b**ch. I would be in a relationship and still serve…” she said.

