‘A form of child abuse’: Tumisho Masha opens up about being alienated from his daughter

Legendary actor spoke on parental alienation after his custody battle win against ex-wife, Zozibini Mtonga.

After a custody battle that has dragged on for 8 years, actor Tumisho Masha took to Instagram to speak about parental alienation and the effect it can have on children.

He appeared at the Johannesburg High Court earlier this week, 12 September, where he won his case against ex-wife, Zozibini Mtonga, with total costs.

The thespian released a statement on his social media pages celebrating his victory.

He said parents who deliberately separate their children from another parent after a break-up are committing a form of child abuse.

The actor said he has been in and out of courts every year, since the separation.

[post_read_more]

He added: “This in her continued efforts to not only defame my name and my ability to earn an income as a public figure but also to destroy my character as a man and, most importantly, to deny me my rights as a father in fulfilling my fatherly duties towards my child.

“This is a continued effort to alienate me from my daughter despite my child’s continued desire to want to spend equal time with both parents.”

ALSO READ: Major League DJz Bandile ‘drags RAF to high court over R3m claim’

Tumisho Masha addresses other court battles

The former Scandal actor said he found himself again fighting charges laid against him on fabricated lies about aggressive behaviour towards his child and alcohol abuse.

In 2016, the actor’s ex-wife opened an assault case against him at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. The case was later withdrawn but reinstated by the National Prosecuting Authority in October 2018. However, a week later, the court acquitted him of the charges.

Masha said his journey to fathering had cost him a lot, and he had given up his rights and dignity as a human being in continued efforts to live at peace with his ex so they could co-parent.

“My journey of fathering has not only cost me emotionally, mentally, spiritually, and physically, but it has also cost me financially. I continue to keep fathers in mind who continue this journey of parental alienation. My goal is to continue to share my story to encourage and give hope to those fathers who find themselves fighting the very war I find myself in.”

NOW READ: Gospel star Sechaba Pali in car during accident that killed wife