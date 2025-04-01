DJ Cleo hits the right tunes as he gets another slot on Radio 2000

It was on DJ Cleo's Es’khaleni Party that the late singer Winnie Khumalo had her last interview late last year.

DJ Cleo’s first stint in broadcasting has earned him another show on Radio 2000, which will be in addition to his Friday night Es’khaleni Party.

“I’m a hard worker and take every opportunity as if it were the last. I put in the work and now we enjoy the results as we enter another chapter of hard work,” DJ Cleo told The Citizen.

DJ Cleo Es’khaleni Party will now also take place on Saturdays from 9pm to midnight, and the Saturday edition of the show will feature visits to different establishments around the country.

“The Saturday show is longer and guest DJs can have longer sets,” he said.

DJ Cleo going to the people

Cleo’s new show is in line with Radio 2000’s strategy of bringing its audience closer.

“This season, we are turning it up a notch especially with our on-the-ground activations and events across the country, so as to create more touchpoints with our audiences,” said the station’s business manager, Anthony Soglo.

Real name Cleopas Monyepao, DJ Cleo said the idea to broadcast in public areas is something he shared with his bosses.

“It’s an idea I shared with management and I’m happy that they shared the vision and bought into it,” said Cleo.

Bambo Johnson previously held the late-night Saturday slot with his show, The Groove Connexion, which had its last broadcast on the last Saturday of March.

Johnson, who has been at the station for 13 years, will now host the brand-new show, The Midnight Paradise, from Monday to Friday between 12am and 3am.

Es’khaleni Party

Since joining Radio 2000 in 2024, Cleo has given the station’s listeners a different feel to their Friday night radio experience through live performances by artists on his show.

There has been a strong focus on shining the spotlight on veteran artists who aren’t as appreciated as they were at the height of their careers.

It was on Es’khaleni Party that late singer Winnie Khumalo had her last interview.

“I’ve been saying this, that let’s give people their flowers while they are still alive. I think so far I’ve had about 30 performances and of that, I only have a few young artists. Most of them are legends,” Cleo told The Citizen at the time of Khumalo’s passing.

Other seasoned acts that have performed on Cleo’s show are afro-pop singer Ntando, Malaika’s Tshedi, Joe Nina, singer Khanyo and Kwaito artist Thebe.

“The whole year is a fond block of memorabilia, the ups and down, fun and testing times. I have a great management and programming team behind me, so it’s been memorable all year round,” said Cleo when asked about his fondest memory on the show.

Cleo is a veteran in the entertainment industry, having worked as a music producer and DJ.

The 45-year-old said one of the reasons he has remained relevant in an industry that prioritises youth is knowing what he stands for.

“I’m an entertainer and my tool of choice is music. I’m not the greatest radio presenter, but I’m the best at curating and presenting music (my gift) through the platform,” he shared.

Cleo’s style is more interactive and engages his audience.

Last August, the Wena Nghamba Nawe producer announced on social media that he would like to have four young co-hosts for his show in August.

He is doing something similar this week by inviting listeners to chill with him on air and experience being on the other side.

