‘Everything on me’: Emtee promises free concert for loyal fans

The 'HustleGang' is in for a treat!

Award-winning rapper Emtee has announced plans to host a free concert exclusively for his loyal supporters, known as HustleGang.

The rapper said this is part of his efforts to give back to fans who have supported him throughout his career, particularly those who cannot afford concert tickets.

“I’m trying to organise a free concert strictly for HustleGang members.

“I wanna perform for my day ones—those who help me raise my kids and put food on the table. Everything on me,” he tweeted.

The Roll Up hitmaker said he knows who the “real HustleGang” are.

“They don’t steal from me, talk sh*t behind my back, are not envious but wish me the best. Keep in mind, I know who is HustleGang certified,” he added.

A competition for Emtee’s HustleGang

Emtee also revealed he is planning a competition where the winner will get the opportunity to spend a day with him in the studio and attend one or two of his shows, including the upcoming free concert.

The rapper is yet to announce further details about the event.

Emtee also recently released a new music video on YouTube, blending two lead singles, Wake Up and War, from his album DIY 3.

The video features striking visuals, stylish transitions, and a special cameo from Emtee’s children, paying tribute to his album cover.

Since its release, the video has attracted over 250 000 views on YouTube.

