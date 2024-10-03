Celebs And Viral

3 Oct 2024

01:55 pm

‘Our beloved gospel icon’: President Ramaphosa extends condolences to Solly Moholo’s family

The legendary gospel singer passed away on Wednesday.

Solly Moholo

Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late gospel star, Solly Moholo. Picture: Twitter/ @MbalulaFikile

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Molokoane family following the passing of renowned gospel artist Solly Moholo.

In a statement, Ramaphosa emphasised the significant role Moholo played in the lives of many South Africans through his music.

“I offer my deep condolences to the Molokoane family on the passing of our beloved gospel icon, Solomon Molokoane.

“Solly Moholo provided the melodies, rhythms, and words of inspiration and comfort that we need now; they were the soundtrack of faith, worship, and community for millions of South Africans and neighbours in our region for decades.”

He further highlighted Moholo’s contributions to the spiritual and cultural life of the nation.

“Our sincere sympathies once more to the Molokoanes as we reflect on Solly’s contribution to the spiritual and cultural life of our nation, and as we turn up the volume on his recorded performances.”

Solly Moholo’s passing

Moholo’s management team confirmed his death on Wednesday, revealing that he passed away in hospital.

The singer had been hospitalised following his illness during his pre-album launch tour in Botswana.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you, on behalf of the Molokoane family, that our beloved legend Solly Moholo has sadly passed on.”

The management said further details regarding his memorial and funeral will be communicated soon and requested privacy and prayers for the family as they mourn.

“He will be sorely missed. May his laughter echo in the walls of heaven. Let us remember him fondly for the healing music he gave us over the years,” read the statement.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media

Tributes continue to pour in on social media from fans, industry colleagues, and gospel music lovers. Here are a few reactions from X/Twitter.

