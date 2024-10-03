‘Our beloved gospel icon’: President Ramaphosa extends condolences to Solly Moholo’s family

The legendary gospel singer passed away on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Molokoane family following the passing of renowned gospel artist Solly Moholo.

In a statement, Ramaphosa emphasised the significant role Moholo played in the lives of many South Africans through his music.

“I offer my deep condolences to the Molokoane family on the passing of our beloved gospel icon, Solomon Molokoane.

“Solly Moholo provided the melodies, rhythms, and words of inspiration and comfort that we need now; they were the soundtrack of faith, worship, and community for millions of South Africans and neighbours in our region for decades.”

He further highlighted Moholo’s contributions to the spiritual and cultural life of the nation.

“Our sincere sympathies once more to the Molokoanes as we reflect on Solly’s contribution to the spiritual and cultural life of our nation, and as we turn up the volume on his recorded performances.”

I offer my deep condolences to the Molokoane family on the passing of our beloved gospel icon Solomon Molokoane, known to us as Solly Moholo.



Solly Moholo provided the melodies, rhythms and words of inspiration and comfort, such as we need now, that were the soundtrack of faith,… pic.twitter.com/eJoKhDXwCP — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 3, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘Coming To America’ actor dies weeks after passing of co-star [VIDEO]

Solly Moholo’s passing

Moholo’s management team confirmed his death on Wednesday, revealing that he passed away in hospital.

The singer had been hospitalised following his illness during his pre-album launch tour in Botswana.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you, on behalf of the Molokoane family, that our beloved legend Solly Moholo has sadly passed on.”

The management said further details regarding his memorial and funeral will be communicated soon and requested privacy and prayers for the family as they mourn.

“He will be sorely missed. May his laughter echo in the walls of heaven. Let us remember him fondly for the healing music he gave us over the years,” read the statement.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media

Tributes continue to pour in on social media from fans, industry colleagues, and gospel music lovers. Here are a few reactions from X/Twitter.

It was a pleasure to meet and speak with this musical legend, Ntate Solly Moholo. Such sad news to hear of his passing. Rest in peace 🕊️ my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. #RIPSollyMoholo pic.twitter.com/ZnCHbgtCdX — Tshegohaco Moagi (@TshegoMoagi_) October 2, 2024

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Gospel icon Solly Moholo.



Your music and legacy live on forever. 🕊️🎶



#SAMA30 #RIPSollyMoholo pic.twitter.com/nmvn4H7vnY October 3, 2024

NOW READ: ‘It’s a great testament’ – Danté Poole on his first SAFTA nomination