PICS: Another ‘Bok’ baby on the way − Bongi Mbonambi and wife announce pregnancy

“Let me show you guys what I’ve been hiding these past five months..."

Congratulations are in order for Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia Mbonambi, as they joyfully announce their second pregnancy.

Anastacia shared the exciting news on Instagram, showcasing her adorable baby bump this week.

“Let me show you guys what I’ve been hiding these past five months. It was such a struggle once my belly popped around 18 weeks.

“I couldn’t suck my tummy in for full front pics anymore. That OOTD pic with the red coat was the last time I could do it and also the last time my jeans fit,” she wrote.

She added that she is a very private person and does not like people being in her business.

“I try to be mindful to not overshare my life. Been there, done that, didn’t work out. Only three months to go, then I’ll be cuddling my newborn again.

“And no, this won’t become a mum-only Insta page. Like I said, I could never be an influencer. This is the one thing that’s for me alone and only about me as a woman/girlypop. Motherhood is just one of the many hats I wear.”

ALSO READ: ‘Idols SA’ star Karabo Mogane and his wife announce pregnancy [VIDEO]

Bongi Mbonambi: ‘Baby number 2 coming soon’

Bongi took to his Instagram page on Mother’s Day to wish his wife a happy Mother’s Day, also sharing the exciting news.

“Happy Mother’s Day, my Sugarfoot. Baby Number 2 coming soon,” he wrote.

Anastacia opened up about motherhood, saying it’s many things at once.

She added: “I can’t describe it in one word, but it’s the best thing ever, also the hardest thing ever. I absolutely loved doing this mummy-and-me shoot with my big girl, my firstborn, my whole heart.”

NOW READ: ‘When I am gone, I’m gone’ – Yvonne Chaka Chaka on legacy ahead of LALBall Africa Music Awards honour