Sbahle Mpisane addresses rumours about dating Annie Mthembu’s husband

Gone are the days when celebrities would just ignore rumours and let them be replaced by a new item in the news cycle. Celebrities like Sbahle Mpisane are using their social media accounts to rubbish rumours about them before they gain traction.

Last week, Mpisane was accused of being involved in an affair with Durban businessman Kgolo ‘Da Guru’ Mthembu who is married to The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu.

Gossip blogs spark Sbahle Mpisane dating rumours

The rumour emanates from Instagram gossip blog Maphepha Ndaba which shared a screenshot of an anonymous tip-off they received via DM.

“Good morning admin isigaxa phela [a bombshell] I saw Sbahle Mpisane with Kgolodaguru at Capital Hotel in Durban on Monday, they were even holding hands. I couldn’t take a picture because I was with my bag [older man in a transactional relationship]. Him and Kgolo greeted each other. I feel sorry for [Annie] that guy is trash,” the unidentified person told the blog.

Screenshots of the post started doing the rounds on social media and the report even got picked up by other gossip blogs.

The report also comes amid whispers that the businessman has allegedly fathered a child with another woman.

‘Fake homewrecker news’

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Sbahle posted a screenshot of the reports from the blogs and added a fake news sticker to the screenshot on her Instagram stories.

Sbahle also tagged Annie and Kgolo in her post. The trio all hail from Durban and are considered the who’s who of the city’s social scene.

‘I know your man from the streets’

Annie Mthembu and her husband Kgolo Da Guru | Picture: Instagram/ @mrsannbition

Since being introduced to Annie and Kgolo on The Real Housewives of Durban, fans have scrutinised the marriage, based mostly on the things other cast mates have said about him.

For instance, former friend-to-the-show Mabusi Seeme told Annie that she knew her man “from the streets” upon meeting her and most recently, the star has a bone to pick with new RHODurban cast mate Sanelisiwe “Sane” Bhengu who spread a rumour that she had “slept her way to the top”.

Sane is saying Annie's man is a phara on the streets 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RHODurban #Sane. Another mabusi with "I know your man from the streets" 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PZ3dyvMvUS— Victoria Mokwena (@VictoriaMokwen6) March 15, 2023

This season also drew further attention to their relationship after other cast members insinuated that there may be trouble in paradise.

Not Sane calling Annie’s husband “iphara on the streets”. Tense ke sana because MaBusi said the same thing about Londie’s husband and he lived up to the accusations.😭 #RHOD— “Mam’mncane” (@Zamah_OkaNtsevu) March 15, 2023

