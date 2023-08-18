Ex-Rondebosch Boys’ Prep teacher to appear in court for sex crimes

The man who is only identified in South Africa as "Mr W" is facing extradition to the UK for similar charges.

Women and Men against Child Abuse (WMACA) said it is pleased that the case of 83-year-old former Rondebosch Boys’ Preparatory School teacher who sexually abused a pupil is moving forward.

The former maths teacher is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court in Cape Town on Friday on charges of sexual assault.

The WMACA said the man who is only identified in South Africa as “Mr W” is facing extradition to the UK for similar charges.

Trial

WMACA spokesperson Miranda Jordan said they hosted a press conference to highlight this case on the 20th of June this year.

“The retired teacher is still living in an upmarket retirement community in South Africa, four years after a raft of allegations of brutal physical and sexual abuse against him were made public.

“Mr W, who taught at Tony Blair’s old school Fettes College as well as Edinburgh Academy, faces more than 80 charges of historic abuse in Scotland relating to more than 40 victims,” said Jordan.

She said they were looking forward to the trial starting.

“Our advocacy wing has spent this year trying to expose Mr W as “South Africa’s Jimmy Savile”.

“Mr W is a brutal, sadistic man who abused scores of young boys between the ages of 9 and 11. He has taught at three boys’ schools in Cape Town and two boys’ schools in Scotland and he’s one of the most prolific serial sex offenders we know of,” she said.

Positive outcome

Jordan has commended the prosecuting authority and the police for the speedy investigation and the seriousness with which they have been treating the case.

“We look forward to a positive outcome for the many victims who have carried the effects of the abuse into their fifties and sixties. But we know the defence will try to drag it out for as long as they can,” Jordan said.

A former pupil at Rondebosch Boys’ Preparatory School, known only as “Stephen”, accused Mr W of abusing him in 1988 while he was a teacher there.

