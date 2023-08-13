Nadia Nakai, Kelly Khumalo wins big at the second annual Basadi in Music Awards

By Xanet Scheepers

The second instalment of the much-anticipated annual Basadi in Music Awards took place at Joburg Theatre on Saturday evening.

The Basadi in Music Awards not only applauded musical excellence but also celebrated the accomplishments of women across diverse entertainment domains.

Women power in business

South African actress and Radio DJ Thando Thabethe and television personality, rapper, actress and businesswoman Boitumelo Thulo, popularly known as Boity, was awarded with ‘The CEO Mosadi in Business Achievement Award’.

Thando was honoured with the award for her Thabooty’s Underwear and Shapewear business while Boity received her award for BT Signature, her range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Thabethe thanked her team and the women who have been supporting her business.

She added that while business is not a walk in the park, she has had an incredible journey with Thabooty’s and that it has taught her that it is ok to fail, you just have to get up and try again.

Boity also took to her Instagram account to share her big achievement and to recognise what Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) CEO Hloni Modise-Matau is doing for women in music, saying it is profound and that she truly believes the awards are going to change the shape of how women are celebrated and recognized for their enormous contribution to the music industry.

Women in music

Lwah Ndlunkulu secured the evening’s top honours by clinching both Artist of the Year and Song of the Year accolades, the latter for her mesmerising collaboration Ithuba with Siya Ntuli.

Noluthando Ngema, a 27-year-old talent from Ndwedwe, earned the inaugural Nando’s Emerging Artist of the Year distinction.

Afro pop-artist of the year was awarded to Kelly Khumalo for her song Akathintwa while rapper Nadia Nakai walked away with the award of Hip Hop artist of the year for her song Not The Same featuring Lucasraps.

Nadia could not be at the event to accept the award, but took to Instagram to recognise her win.

Other winners on the evening included:

Sofnfree Amapiano Artist of The Year: Khanyisa Jaceni Ft Sir Trill, Marcus Mc, Tycoon & Ben Da Prince – Gyjima

Dance Artist of The Year: Nuzu Deep- Come Find Me

DJ of The Year: Lady Amar

Duo/Collaboration of The Year: Qwabe Twins – Sobonana

Gospel Artist of The Year: Ntokozo Mbambo – Ngcwele Nkosi

Jazz Artist of The Year: Thesis Za – Chosi

Music Video of The Year: Ney The Bae Ft Given Zulu – Ingwe

Pop Artist of The Year: Holly Rey – Stripped

Reggae Arist of The Year: Empres Lilly – One Day

Traditional Artist of The Year: Dr Sophy – Vamaseve Wa Mina

Samro Songwriter of The Year: Msaki

An incredible success

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Modise-Matau said the second Basadi in Music Awards was an incredible success echoing women’s profound impact in the music and entertainment industry. She also thanked the guests, sponsors, performers, and host Unathi Nkayi who made it a memorable evening.

“This event showcased industry creativity and strength while acknowledging the often unnoticed dedication of women behind the scenes. To my team, your dedication, hard work, and attention to detail made this possible. Special thanks to our host venue, Joburg Theatre, and heartfelt congratulations to award recipients,” she said.

Memorable moments and highlights of The second Basadi in Music Awards will be aired on 27 August at 8:30pm on SABC 2.

