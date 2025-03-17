Are you pregnant and need a scan? Tshwane introduces ultrasound services

Tshwane’s health department is offering prenatal assessments before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The City of Tshwane on Monday urged all pregnant women to take advantage of early pregnancy ultrasound scans now available in selected primary healthcare clinics (PHC).

According to the city, the initiative, Siyakubona, aims to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes.

It provides timely and accurate prenatal assessments before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Clinic services resume after flooding in Ga-Rankuwa

Early detection to improve pregnancy outcomes

The Tshwane Health Department announced the Siyakubona initiative as part of its commitment to enhancing healthcare services for expectant mothers.

“We are pleased to announce the implementation of Siyakubona – pregnancy ultrasound services before 24 weeks of pregnancy in selected primary healthcare clinics throughout the city,” the department said in a statement.

It emphasised the importance of early ultrasounds in identifying potential complications.

“By providing reliable ultrasound services before 24 weeks gestation, we can play a pivotal role in reducing stillbirths and improving overall pregnancy outcomes in our community,” the statement read.

According to the city, the initiative follows the acquisition of state-of-the-art ultrasound devices. Nurses have also been trained to conduct the scans.

“We are poised to offer expectant mothers early and accurate prenatal assessments to optimise maternal and neonatal outcomes,” it said.

ALSO READ: Patient found guilty after throwing faeces at Free State healthcare worker

Call for expectant mothers to access the service

The city is encouraging all pregnant women to undergo the scans.

“We urge all pregnant individuals in Tshwane to take advantage of this crucial opportunity to undergo early pregnancy ultrasound scans,” the department stated.

“By leveraging this service, expectant mothers can benefit from timely interventions, accurate gestational age estimation, and the identification of any potential pregnancy complications.”

ALSO READ: Gauteng health warns of ‘silent thief of sight’

A collaborative approach to maternal health

The department also said it is committed to working with community members, healthcare providers, and stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the Siyakubona project.

“We welcome feedback, engagement, and partnership from all parties who are committed to advancing maternal and child health outcomes in Tshwane,” the department said.

The city said it aims to build a resilient healthcare system that prioritises preventive care and early intervention.

“Through initiatives like Siyakubona, we strive to create a healthier and more resilient community where every individual has access to comprehensive and inclusive maternal and neonatal care.”

NOW READ: Feeling sick? These are the new public healthcare fees from April