‘Let the baby prep begin’: Ex-rugby star Kobus de Kock and wife enjoy babymoon in Mauritius [PICS]

Kobus and Bridget are expecting their first baby.

Former rugby player Kobus de Kock and his wife, Bridget, recently enjoyed their well-deserved babymoon in Mauritius.

The couple, who are expecting their first child, have been soaking up the beautiful Mauritian scenery and making the most of their time together before the arrival of their first bundle of joy.

The pair have shared glimpses of their vacation on Instagram, offering fans a look into their special getaway.

Baby bump takeover in Mauritius. Picture: Instagram/@bridge5m

Bridget, known for her appearance on M-Net’s popular dating show The Bachelor SA season 2, posted a series of pictures from their trip as they explored Mauritius.

“Home from the most unbelievable babymoon. Now it’s time to start nesting, let the baby prep begin,” Bridget wrote, captioning one of their beach pictures.

Kobus de Kock and his wife, Bridget iin Mauritius. Picture: Instagram/@bridge5m

Kobus and Bridget’s babymoon part one: The bush getaway

Ahead of their Mauritius getaway, the couple kicked off their babymoon celebration with a trip to the bush.

They travelled to the Blue Canyon Private Game Reserve, located just about 10 km south of Hoedspruit.

“We’ve found out the gender of our little bundle and decided to celebrate with a getaway to the bush,” Bridget wrote.

Almost a decade of bliss

Kobus and Bridget have been together for almost five years and tied the knot in August 2022, even though they met each other seven years before they started dating.

They first made their relationship public in September 2020. At the time, Bridget told Channel24 that it was the perfect timing for them.

“From the first moment I met Kobus, there was definitely something special, but back then we were just at different stages of our lives. I believe it’s all about timing, and we picked up where we left off all those years ago,” she said.

