PICS: Lady Du takes her staff to Durban for a vacation

“When God blesses you, bless others…"

Amapiano vocalist and businesswoman Lady Du recently took her salon staff on vacation.

The singer opened Wawa La Beauty salon last year. She said it took her eight months to build it from scratch.

Inside Lady Du’s Durban vacation with staff

The Wawa hitmaker said she wanted to thank her staff for working tirelessly throughout the December holidays.

She added: “When God blesses you, bless others… I have the most amazing staff, man. They deserve this.”

Sharing pictures of her team on Instagram, Lady Du said that this year, she will be showing up for people who show up for her.

“I took my staff to Durban for a vacation. I didn’t know that we would heal each other; we spent soooo much time with each other, we forgot we had phones. For the first time in months, I totally forgot about the world and experienced a different type of love. I invited my siblings too,” she said.

She added that the trip was emotional for her as she realised how blessed she was.

She said there had been a lot of growth in the three months of the Wawa La Beauty salon launch.

“I cried the whole trip, but I’m blessed to have such a strong team. I have a new family and I thank each and every person who supports our salon. You are not only changing my life but the lives of the people who work there.

“This year, I am showing up for people who showed up for me. To actually be able to take my whole staff for a holiday, our salon is only three months old!!!! Imagine the things we’d be doing in a year. To company owners, know what your people go through to help you achieve your dream,” Lady Du said.

