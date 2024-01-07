Durban festive season struggle: Infrastructure woes cast shadow on tourism rebound

Several challenges, including the state of its beaches, dealt Durban's festive season tourism figures a severe blow.

Tourism has taken a blow in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Danica Hansen/Berea Mail

The hospitality industry in Durban and Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, has conveyed concerns about the region’s failure to bounce back during the festive season.

Sunday Times reported that persistent challenges related to sewage, water quality, and road infrastructure are cited as key issues affecting the tourism sector.

According to Brett Tungay, the chairperson of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) East Coast region, there are indications that there has been no improvement in occupancy rates compared to the previous year.



Not so festive for Durban and Umhlanga

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal reported an occupancy rate of 81% across the province from 26 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, with a significant boost to the provincial economy.

However, Tungay pointed out that Durban and Umhlanga did not have a good festive season, with some places reporting a substantial 30% decrease compared to the previous year, attributing it to issues with the beaches.

The hospitality sector, which is the backbone of tourism in the region, is facing critical infrastructure deficiencies.

ALSO READ: WATCH KZN floods: Death toll rises as search and rescue operations continue

Ongoing sewage issues in eThekwini, water challenges on the South Coast, and inadequate road infrastructure in the north of the province and Drakensberg area are identified as major concerns.

Tungay emphasised the need for collaboration between the private sector and government to address these issues, stating that municipalities should take charge.

Fewer people on the beaches

The heavy December rains in the province also contributed to fewer people heading to the beaches. Despite five South Coast beaches receiving Blue Flag status, water challenges persist.

None of Durban’s beaches were awarded Blue Flag status for the 2023/24 festive season due to water quality issues.

David Frost, CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, calls for urgent action by the city to address sewerage infrastructure issues, emphasizing the critical role tourism plays in the economy.

He also stresses the importance of transparency in communication to restore confidence among tourists, hospitality stakeholders, and investors.



ALSO READ: Municipality closes six Durban beaches due to high E. coli levels

Despite the challenges faced by eThekwini, Durban is described as a vibrant tourist destination, with KwaZulu-Natal offering diverse experiences beyond the city, including bush, mountain, and game park experiences.

Siboniso Duma, MEC of Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs, acknowledges improvements in accommodation bookings since 1 December and expresses optimism about the province’s tourism figures, which will be presented later in January.