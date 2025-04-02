WATCH: Ronaldo beats Messi – again!

Al-Nassr FC footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube success overshadows his counterpart Lionel Messi off the field.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 09: Cristiano Ronaldo attends the World Premiere of “Ronaldo” at Vue West End on November 9, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7), the football icon currently playing for Al-Nasser FC in Saudi Arabia, has once again outshone his long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

However, this time, the victory is not on the football field but on the digital stage.

In less than a year after launching his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, Ronaldo has amassed a staggering 74.3 million subscribers.

In contrast, Lionel Messi, who started his channel in 2006, has only gathered 4 million followers. The numbers speak for themselves – Ronaldo has once again demonstrated his dominance, even outside of football.

Record-breaking views and engaging content

Ronaldo’s YouTube channel features a mix of exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and insights into his personal life.

One of his most-watched videos, an interview with fellow footballer Rio Ferdinand, has garnered 17 million views, and he received his golden play button from YouTube, dedicating it to his kids, while getting 54 million views at the time of publishing.

This level of engagement places Ronaldo among the most-watched sports personalities on YouTube.

Adding to the appeal, his partner Georgina Rodríguez, known as Gio, also makes appearances under her segment titled UR by Gio.

Gio, a globally recognised model, brings her star power to the channel, making it even more appealing to fans worldwide.

The power couple: Ronaldo and Georgina’s digital empire

Georgina Rodríguez is not only a social media sensation, with 65 million Instagram followers, but also the star of a highly rated Netflix show.

This show fans a closer look at her glamorous life alongside Ronaldo and their children. Their shared content extends beyond football, offering insights into Ronaldo’s love for music, fashion, and family.

This YouTube venture allows fans to connect with Ronaldo beyond his football career, highlighting his multifaceted personality.

As he recently celebrated his 40th birthday while still actively playing at the highest level, it seems that this digital expansion is a strategic move for CR7’s future.

Ronaldo’s journey: A career defined by success

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with his teammates after a goal during AFC Champions League Elite football match between Al-Nassr and Esteghlal at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ronaldo’s ability to stay relevant on and off the field is a testament to his enduring brand. His football journey has been nothing short of extraordinary:

Sporting CP (2002-2003): Launched his professional career in Portugal.

Manchester United (2003-2009): Became a global superstar under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Real Madrid CF (2009-2018): Cemented his legacy as one of the greatest footballers ever, winning multiple Champions League titles.

Juventus FC (2018-2021): Continued his dominance in Italy’s Serie A.

Manchester United (2021-2022): Made a brief return before parting ways with the club.

Al-Nassr FC (2023-Present): Currently playing in Saudi Arabia, proving his longevity in the sport.

Still a force to be reckoned with

Cristiano Ronaldo poses for photos on the red carpet during the Kick-Off 2019/2020 – UEFA Champions League Draw on August 29, 2019, in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Even in the digital space, Ronaldo continues to break records. His ability to engage fans globally, whether through football, social media, or YouTube, solidifies his status as an entertainment powerhouse.

While Messi remains a football legend in his own right, when it comes to digital influence, Ronaldo is in a league of his own.

His unmatched following and record-breaking content prove that CR7’s brand will continue to thrive well beyond his footballing years.