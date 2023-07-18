Rate it or hate it: What your favs wore to Floyd Mayweather’s Banquet Dinner

By Lineo Lesemane

Retired boxing heavyweight Floyd Mayweather arrived in South Africa from Zimbabwe on Saturday afternoon as part of his Motherland Tour.

He hosted a banquet dinner at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg to raise funds for South African youth in boxing, through his youth empowerment programme.

The star-studded event was attended by several Mzansi celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Thusi, Mihlali Ndamase, and Nadia Nakai.

Here is what celebrities wore to Floyd Mayweather’s Banquet Dinner

Did they slay, or should they have stayed away?

Mihlali Ndamase

The multi-award-winning content creator was dressed by Hers Uganda. She shared a few snaps on her social media pages. “All black affair at the Mayweather Exclusive Banquet Dinner,” She wrote.

Sophie Ndaba

The former Generations star was dressed by Luxury By Design Sandton.

Londie London

The singer took the opportunity to show off her new man, who recently spoilt her with a brand new BMW X5.

She posted a few snaps on Instagram, showing her and her man in black outfits as per the dress code for the dinner.

“Kahle kahle [actually] it was date night guys 🙈😅 sorry for flooding your timeline ziningi izithombe [I have many pictures]” she wrote.

Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathato

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) star wore an Otsile Sefolo dress and took a picture with boxing legend Dingaan ‘The Rose of Soweto’ Thobela. “The Rose of Soweto meets The Real Housewive of Johannesburg,” she wrote, posting a picture on Instagram.

Somizi Mhlongo

Also on the guestlist was Somizi Mhlongo. Posting his look on Instagram, the star thanked his designer, Otsile Sefolo, for the last-minute outfit.

Nadia Nakai

The award-winning rapper rocked her long black multi-layered dress by Gert Johan-Coetzee.

Pearl Thusi

Also dressed by Gert Johan-Coetzee, Pearl said Gert made sure that “the answer for 4+4 was correct.”

