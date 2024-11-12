Prince William named world’s sexiest bald man… again

Vin Diesel, who was once the top contender, has dropped to 10th place.

Prince William has once again claimed the title of the world’s sexiest bald man for 2024, according to Reboot Online’s scientific research.

This marks the Prince of Wales’ second year at the top, having dethroned Vin Diesel in 2023.

Now in its third year, Reboot’s study expanded the list to 60 bald celebrities, including actors, athletes, musicians, and royals.

The research, which evaluates factors such as the golden ratio, cranial shine, vocal attractiveness, media perception, height, and global search interest, awarded Prince William an almost-perfect score of 9.86 out of 10.

His smooth scalp earned a massive score of 74%, while his voice was rated as one of the most attractive, second only to basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

World’s Sexiest Bald Men 2024 Top 5

Following Prince William in second place is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who moved up from seventh place in 2023, with a score of 8.9 out of 10.

Basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal came in third, jumping from ninth place in 2023. O’Neal also claimed the top spot for vocal attractiveness, with an impressive score of 9.95/10.

Rounding out the top five are surfer Kelly Slater (8.7/10) and actor Terry Crews (8.61/10), both making strong impressions with their overall attractiveness and media presence.

Picture: Screenshot/supplied

Significant drops in the rankings

Vin Diesel, who was once the top contender, has dropped to 10th place, while Jeff Bezos, who ranked fifth in 2023, dropped to 41st despite having the highest number of ‘sexy’ and ‘shirtless’ searches (48 000 annually).

The golden ratio, a measure of facial symmetry, was topped by Alexander Volkanovski, while Harry Hill had the brightest scalp. Howie Mandel scored the highest in media perception.

The top 10 sexiest bald men of 2024 also include Danny Devito, Samuel L Jackson, Thierry Henry, and Stanley Tucci.

Picture: Screenshot/supplied

The rankings are based on analysis by Reboot Online, using computer vision, voice analysis, and data from global news coverage to provide an objective assessment of the world’s sexiest bald men.

For full rankings and further insights, you can visit Reboot Online.

