By AFP

10 Sep 2023

03:46 pm

Prince William reveals the only time he’s ever cried watching sport

Prince William and his wife Kate are in France this weekend to watch England and Wales in their opening group-stage matches of the Rugby World Cup.

In this file photo Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William, Prince of Wales at a Wimbledon Game in 2022. Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP

Britain’s Prince William said Saturday the only time he had cried watching sport was when his cousin Zara Tindall won a major equestrian competition.

Prince William, the heir to the throne, told The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby podcast – which is hosted by Zara Tindall’s husband Mike, a member of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup -winning team – that he watched the moment on a phone while camping in Exmoor.

He recalled he was “in pieces” as he witnessed his cousin’s victory.

“The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won, I think it was the European championship,” he said.

“I was down in Exmoor (southwest England) at the time camping. We were all huddled around the phone watching it. She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces.”

Zara Tindall won two gold medals in both individual and group competitions while riding her horse Toytown at the European Eventing Championship in Blenheim, southeast England, in 2005.

She also won individual gold and team silver medals at the World Equestrian Games in 2006 and a team silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

William appeared on the podcast with the Princess of Wales and Zara’s mother, Princess Anne – who herself won gold at the 1971 European equestrian championship and is now the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union.

Prince William and Kate in France for Rugby World Cup

Both William and his wife Kate are in France this weekend to watch England and Wales in their opening group-stage matches of the Rugby World Cup.

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, supported England in their match against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday.

Meanwhile William, the Prince of Wales and patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will cheer on Wales in their match against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday.

