‘Every boy’s dream’: Bok stars excited to get World Cup under way

The Springbok players are prepared and ready for their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Scotland at the Stade Veledrome in Marseille on Sunday evening (kick-off 5:45pm).

It is a massive first match-up for the defending champs with them needing to pick up an early win to give them the best chance of making it through the ‘pool of death’ that also features the world number one ranked Ireland.

The team will also be eager to continue the momentum they have built-up from four straight wins leading into the World Cup and they will be aiming to continue that streak.

Surprise decisions

A few surprise decisions were made in the match 23 named earlier this week, one of them being Jasper Wiese’s selection at eighthman ahead of veteran Duane Vermeulen, who will play off the bench.

“Just the other night my brother sent me a message when the team came out, and he said ‘that’s every boy’s dream’. My journey has been very special. It’s surreal sometimes but a massive privilege to represent the Springboks at a World Cup. The excitement’s too much … I can’t put it into words,” said Wiese.

“I can promise you I wasn’t imagining sitting here four years ago. When you watch the World Cup in 2019 … even when you’re not a part of it, it’s a massive honour and a privilege to see your country win a World Cup.

“That weight on your shoulders is a privilege. It’s a privilege to represent your country and to play for the people in South Africa. We know how much rugby means to them.”

Danger man

Another surprise was the selection of Damian Willemse at fullback ahead of Willie le Roux who will also play off the bench, with Willemse explaining that the Boks were ready for Scotland’s danger man Finn Russell.

“We’ve prepared really well this week in terms of making plans for what Finn can do. He’s a magician and he’s one of the best in the world when it comes to making plays. We know he can pull anything out of the hat,” explained Willemse.

Bok lock Franco Mostert was grateful to the players who didn’t make the match 23, claiming that they were the ones that worked the hardest in the build-up to the match.

“A lot of people don’t see it but they put in the hardest work during the week. They do the analysis (on Scotland), they do so much work through the week to give us good pictures on the training field to be ready on Sunday,” said Mostert.

“It plays a huge role for us. The boys who are not playing know that how they train in the week is how we are going to perform on the weekend.”