‘No one forced her’ – Lynn Forbes on Kairo’s performance at Joburg Day

AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, has set the record straight about Kairo Forbes’ performance at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day event.

The event paid tribute to Kairo’s father, the late multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who was popularly known as AKA.

The eight-year-old hit the stage and performed her father’s hit song, Company, at the event, which was held at Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria, Joburg, last week.

Her heartwarming performance sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some netizens on X (formerly Twitter) said the family is exploiting Kairo, and using her for clout.

“We are never gonna agree on this one my friend, so let’s agree to disagree. She’s only eight, I don’t believe she walked up to them and said, “hey … I want to perform at Joburg day”, so regardless, it will never sit well with me, and that’s just me,” read a comment on X.

In response, Lynn said no one forced Kairo to perform at the event.

She said: ”Kairo didn’t say, “ I WANT to perform at Joburg Day” She said, “ I’m GOING TO perform at Joburg Day. I don’t want anyone to go on stage with me. I’m going to sing my daddy’s voice, by myself.” It sat well with her, She cried. She is very proud of herself. No one forced her.”

Lynn also hit back at comments that Kairo should have a normal childhood.

A normal childhood?

My mom is a whole DJ Zinhle and my dad is the SupaMega 🙄 — Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza) September 7, 2023

DJ Zinhle on Kairo’s brave act

After the event mother DJ Zinhle said on Instagram Kairo was someone who tried a lot to suppress her feelings. It was one of the few times she had seen her daughter cry like she did at the 947 event.

While she was proud of her daughter, Zinhle said she wished Kairo did not need to be that brave. She added: “I just wish she still had her dad … After bravely performing her dad’s song in front of thousands of people, my eight-year-old broke down crying saying she just misses her daddy & wishes he was here.

“This is happening while @thando_thabethe is announcing me for my performance. @nadianakai is so brave, she took over as I walked onto the stage crying & heartbroken … Halfway into my first song, @kairo.forbes was standing next to me – check the last slide. You can see that she literally wiped her tears and stood bravely next to me.”

