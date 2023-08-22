Baby No 2 for Rihanna and Rocky: ‘It starts with ‘R’ and it’s a boy’…

Music megastar and billionaire businesswoman Rihanna secretly gave birth to another baby boy earlier this month.

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on 12 February 2023. Photo: Timothy A Clary / AFP

Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, a report said Monday.

The music megastar and beauty entrepreneur became a mother for the second time at the start of month, entertainment outlet TMZ said.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived August 3rd in Los Angeles,” TMZ said.

“We don’t yet know the kiddo’s name, but we do know it starts with ‘R’ and it’s a boy.”

Rihanna: Super Bowl baby bump

The Lift Me Up singer welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year.

And she wordlessly announced her second pregnancy at this year’s Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to a global audiences of hundreds of millions.

ALSO READ: Jessie J vs Rihanna: Who pulled off pregnancy fashion the best

Billionaire businesswoman

Since releasing Anti in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording, but has by no means taken it easy: She’s become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Since her last album, Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

— By © Agence France-Presse

NOW READ: LOOK: Rihanna shares cute TikTok video of her baby boy