REVEALED: The most popular celebrity beauty brand will shock you

Research reveals the top trending celebrity beauty brand ... and its not Fenty!

More than 50 celebrities and influencers have launched cosmetic, haircare and skincare brands in just the last three years, Bloomberg Italy reported.

The report also said celebrity beauty brands were not guaranteed money makers and that the “golden era of celebrity beauty brands” was coming to an end.

So, when we received a study from Fresha – a beauty and wellness marketplace – researching which celebrity beauty brand is the most popular at the moment, we were very intrigued to find out more.

Getting to the results

To find the most popular celebrity beauty brand, Fresha looked at how often people searched for each brand, how many followers each brand had on Instagram, how many TikTok videos mentioned the brand, and how many views the brand’s hashtags get on TikTok. They then combined all this information to figure out which celebrity beauty brand was the most popular.

Below are the three most popular celebrity beauty brands

1. Rare Beauty – Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Topping the list is Rare Beauty with an outstanding beauty score of 94.58 out of 100. Launched in September 2020, it quickly became a social media favourite for its mission to challenge unrealistic beauty standards.

Rare Beauty boasts 6.1 million Instagram followers, ranking fourth on the list. On TikTok, it averages a remarkable 6 billion annual views under the #rarebeauty hashtag, the highest among all celebrity-owned beauty brands.

TikTok users have created 227,544 videos with this hashtag, another record. Additionally, Rare Beauty has the second-highest global monthly search volume, with an average of 621,500 searches.

2. Kylie Cosmetics – Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram @KylieJenner

Next in line is Kylie Cosmetics, with an impressive beauty score of 88.42 out of 100. Launched in November 2015 as Kylie Lip Kits, it later evolved into Kylie Cosmetics, offering makeup, skincare, and baby products.

Kylie Cosmetics boasts a whopping 25.6 million Instagram followers, the highest among all the brands on this list.

On TikTok, it’s a sensation with 2 billion posts under the #kyliecosmetics hashtag, ranking third among celebrity beauty brands.

There were also 48,351 posts with the Kylie Cosmetics hashtag on TikTok in the past year, placing it third out of 23 brands. It is the fourth most-searched for celebrity beauty brand, with an average of 246,000 monthly searches.

3. Fenty Beauty – Rihanna

Rihanna. Picture: Instagram @Rihanna

Fenty Beauty takes the third spot on the list, earning an 86.3 out of 100 for its beauty rating. Launched by Rihanna in September 2017, the brand is now valued at about $2.8 billion.

Fenty Beauty is celebrated for its inclusivity, offering an impressive range of 50 foundation shades.

In terms of online popularity, Fenty Beauty leads the pack with the highest monthly search volume, averaging 656,000 global searches per month.

With 12.6 million Instagram followers, it holds the second-highest following among beauty brands. Fenty Beauty is also a TikTok sensation, amassing more than 3 billion annual views under the #FentyBeauty hashtag, ranking second among beauty brands.

Additionally, there have been 40,265 annual posts using the hashtag on TikTok, securing the fourth position out of 23 brands.

4. Florence by Mills – Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Instagram @Millie Bobby Brown

Florence by Mills comes in fourth place, with a solid beauty score of 84.64 out of 100. Actress Millie Bobby Brown launched the brand in September 2019, targeting Gen-Z with vegan and cruelty-free skincare and makeup.

On TikTok, Florence by Mills shines with more than 1 billion views under the #florencebymills hashtag, ranking second in brand popularity.

It also boasts 217,891 TikTok posts with this hashtag, the second-highest among all brands. On Instagram, Florence by Mills has 3.3 million followers, placing it seventh on the list. In terms of global searches, it is third, with an average of 292,300 monthly searches.

5. r.e.m beauty – Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram @ArianaGrande

Taking the fifth spot is r.e.m beauty, boasting a beauty score of 75.62 out of 100. Launched by Ariana Grande in November 2021, the brand promotes creativity and self-expression while offering vegan-friendly products in recyclable packaging.

r.e.m beauty shines on TikTok with more than 1 billion views under the #rembeauty hashtag, ranking fifth in brand popularity.

It also boasted 37,854 TikTok posts featuring this hashtag in the past year, securing the fifth position among all brands.

On Instagram, r.e.m beauty has 1.8 million followers, making it the eighth most-followed brand on the list. In global searches, r.e.m beauty ranks sixth, with an average of 184,000 monthly searches.

6. Jeffree Star Cosmetics – Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star. Picture: Instagram @JeffreeStar

Jeffree Star Cosmetics takes the sixth spot, with a beauty score of 73.53 out of 100. Launched by makeup artist and internet personality Jeffree Star in November 2014, the brand remains popular, reportedly generating $100 million in annual revenue.

On social media, Jeffree Star Cosmetics has the fifth-highest Instagram following, boasting 6.1 million followers.

It is also a hit on TikTok, with a remarkable 413 million annual views on videos featuring the #jeffreestarcosmetics hashtag, ranking seventh in popularity.

There are approximately 22,572 TikTok videos using this hashtag each year, securing the sixth position among celebrity brands. In terms of online searches, Jeffree Star Cosmetics averages 105,200 monthly global searches, placing ninth overall.

7. Supergoop – Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova. Picture: Instagram @MariaSharapova

Supergoop ranks as the fifth most searched celebrity beauty brand, with an average of 198,000 monthly global searches.

Supergoop lands in seventh place with a beauty score of 64.59 out of 100. The sunscreen brand, originally founded by Holly Thaggard in 2007, now co-owned by former tennis player Maria Sharapova, has seen a surge in interest recently, thanks to its popularity in the beauty community on social media.

On TikTok, the #supergoop hashtag boasts 264 million views, ranking ninth among all brands. Additionally, Supergoop has posted 14,380 TikTok videos in the past year, securing the eighth position out of 23 brands. On Instagram, the brand has 656,348 followers, placing it 14th on the list.

8. Haus Labs – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga. Picture: Instagram @Ladygaga

Haus Labs claims the eighth spot with a beauty score of 64.21 out of 100. Originally launched by Lady Gaga on Amazon in 2018, it was rebranded as Haus Labs in 2022 and debuted in the UK in June 2023. This vegan and cruelty-free brand aims for inclusivity and inspiration.

Haus Labs enjoys a TikTok popularity with more than 339 million views on videos featuring the #hauslabs hashtag, ranking eighth among 23 brands.

There are 17,227 TikToks with this hashtag, seventh-highest among brands. Monthly searches for Haus Labs average 69,700, placing it 10th in search popularity. On Instagram, the brand has just over one million followers, ranking 11th among all brands.

9. Rhode – Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber. Picture: Instagram @Hailey Bieber

Rhode is the ninth most popular celebrity beauty brand, scoring a beauty score of 64.04 out of 100. Hailey Bieber launched Rhode in the US in June 2022 and later in the UK. This skincare line has gone viral, offering simple yet effective products.

On TikTok, Rhode has a whopping 427 million views on videos with the brand’s hashtag, ranking it sixth among all brands.

There have been 10,595 TikToks with this hashtag in a year, securing the 10th position among 23 brands. On Instagram, Rhode has 782,000 followers, placing it 13th among other brands. In monthly searches, it is eighth, with an average of 113,000 global searches.

10. Goop – Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow. Picture: Instagram @Gwyneth Paltrow

Goop takes the10th spot among celebrity beauty brands, with an overall beauty score of 61.98 out of 100.

Initially starting as a weekly newsletter in September 2008, Goop has transformed into a full-fledged beauty brand offering makeup, skincare, supplements, and more.

Goop ranks seventh in online searches, with an average of 145,000 global monthly searches. On Instagram, the brand has 1.8 million followers, placing it ninth among 23 brands.

TikTok shows #goop with 5,812 posts and 108 million yearly views, ranking it 11th among all brands.

