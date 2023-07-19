‘She is carrying the show’ – Mommy Club viewers give Her Majesty her flowers

By Lineo Lesemane

Mrs Mops seemed to be everyone’s favourite when the Mommy Club premiered on Showmax last month.

Four episodes later, viewers have shared their opinions on social media, declaring Happy Simelane, popularly known as Her Majesty, their favourite star of the show.

The show follows the lives of five fabulous, hard-working black women and their 13 nannies as they navigate the challenges of parenting and the cutthroat world of “it moms”.

i love Her Majesty so much😭🔥she’s literally carrying the show. #MommyClubShowmax— louis.vuitton (@louisakokoro) July 19, 2023

Her Majesty is the star in this show. She's faking nothing, showing us her fab life, her challenges with parenting and the grief mixed with anger about her late husband. She deserves her own show honestly 🙌🏽 #MommyClubShowmax— Shamie (@7RisingPhoenix) July 18, 2023

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Looked staged’ – Viewers react to Mrs Mops and Ms Manche’s tiff

Mommy Club’s episode 4

Things took a sharp turn on this week’s episode as the ladies were having drinks after their range room date.

Ms Manche dropped the bombshell, revealing that Nunurai filled her in on Her Majesty’s personal life. This after Her Majesty opened up to Nunurai in confidence about how she lost her husband in a car accident with a side chick.

“My husband passed away in June. He was travelling to Nelspruit… He was with the girlfriend… basadi ke dintja hey (women are dogs). That girl is still alive somewhere in Spruit… Maybe I would be alright if that rubbish died as well. He was talking to me then this jealous idiot who wanted to be me caused the accident. The day I meet her, I will be arrested,” Her Majesty shared in episode 2.

Her Majesty’s therapy session

Later in yesterday’s episode, viewers saw Her Majesty and her two daughters go for a therapy session.

Her eldest daughter, Tiisetso, opened up about how she felt unwanted for the longest time due to the way her mother treats her sometimes.

She said Her Majesty reminds her every chance she gets that she was born by mistake and also compares her to her little sister.

Her Majesty admitted that calling her daughter a mistake is wrong. She added: “I always tell her she is a mistake because, at some point, I wanted to abort her”.

After the therapy session, Her Majesty and Tiisetso took a walk where they reflected on their mother-daughter relationship. They also spoke about Tiisetso’s long overdue visit to her father’s side of the family in Nigeria.

NOW READ: Melusi Mhlungu returns to Mzansi to open own creative agency, make great SA ads