Jessie J vs Rihanna: Who pulled off pregnancy fashion the best

Everyone was eagerly waiting for Jessie J’s baby to arrive, and her pregnancy style became the center of attention.

Known for her bold fashion choices, the famous singer confidently showed off her baby bump in glamorous and daring outfits.

Fashion stylist Satria Schneider, renowned for her creative approach to styling, highlights the resemblance between Jessie J’s bump-revealing fashion and Rihanna‘s influential revolution in pregnancy style.

“Throughout her career, Jessie J has challenged traditional notions of style, empowering women to embrace their bodies and fearlessly express themselves. Her recent bump-baring outfits showcase her confidence and individuality,” says Schneider.

Jessie J and Rihanna’s inspiring pregnancy fashion

Rihanna, a global fashion icon, has always been known for her bold and unique style choices that push boundaries.

Even during her pregnancy, she broke stereotypes and transformed the way we think about maternity fashion. Similarly, Jessie J fearlessly embraces her changing body and uses fashion to redefine what it means to dress as a pregnant woman.

Their courage in challenging traditional norms is an inspiration to pregnant women everywhere. Stylist Satria Schneider believes that celebrities like Jessie J have an important role in changing the fashion industry and what is considered fashionable.

“Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, and one shouldn’t compromise on style during this special time. Gone are the days when women would hide their baby bumps under oversized clothing.

“Celebrities like Jessie J and Rihanna have paved the way for a revolution in pregnancy style, encouraging women to embrace their changing bodies and celebrate their femininity,” says Schneider.

Embracing style and body confidence during pregnancy

Pregnancy should be a time for expectant mothers to freely express their fashion choices and embrace their evolving bodies with confidence.

Schneider encourages pregnant women and fashion enthusiasts to find inspiration and liberation in Jessie J’s pregnancy style.

This allows women to confidently showcase their individual style during this special phase by embracing bold cuts, form-fitting silhouettes, and celebrating their growing baby bumps.

It’s important to note that style and affordability can coexist in maternity fashion. By exploring different options, expectant mothers can achieve the groundbreaking pregnancy styles advocated by Rihanna and Jessie J without breaking the bank.

4 pregnancy fashions tips for expecting moms

Schneider has the following style recommendations for women who are pregnant.

Rihanna’s chic and edgy style:

Rihanna effortlessly blends sophistication with a hint of rebellion. Satria suggests opting for bodycon dresses or tops featuring strategic cutouts to capture her stylish and bold pregnancy look.

These garments accentuate curves while maintaining a contemporary and daring aesthetic. Affordable bodycon maternity dresses with distinctive design elements can often be found on local online platforms such as Hannah Grace Maternity Wear.

Rihanna. Picture: Instagram@Rihannastyleguide

Jessie J’s Bump-Baring Confidence

Satria recommends considering crop tops or stretchy fitted tops paired with high-waisted skirts or pants to achieve a similar style.

These outfits allow pregnant women to highlight their baby bump while still being comfortable and fashionable.

Local online platforms like Mama Style often offer crop tops and high-waisted bottoms that can be combined creatively to recreate Jessie J’s daring aesthetic.

Jessie J. Picture: Instagram@JessieJ

Rihanna’s relaxed and trendy streetwear

Rihanna’s streetwear fashion sense is unmatched, even when she was pregnant. Satria suggests seeking out oversized graphic t-shirts or hoodies to pair with comfortable leggings or joggers to achieve a similar relaxed and trendy streetwear look.

Affordable options can be found by checking the sales and clearance sections of local online retailers like Momsy or by browsing through thrift stores for unique vintage discoveries.

Rihanna. Picture: Instagram@Rihannastyleguide

Jessie J’s effortless elegance

Jessie J effortlessly radiates grace in perfectly fitted maxi dresses or gowns with vibrant colours or metallic details.

To achieve her sophisticated yet comfortable style, Satria recommends seeking out maxi dresses made from soft, breathable fabrics that drape elegantly over the body. Opt for jewel tones or subtle metallic accents to infuse a touch of glamour.

Jessie J. Picture: Instagram@JessiJ

Some stores cater specifically to pregnant women, and local online retailers like Superbalist and Tummies Maternity Wear often provide affordable maternity maxi dresses in a wide range of elegant designs, suitable for any occasion where you desire an effortlessly chic look.

