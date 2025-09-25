Rihanna welcomes baby number three [PICS]

Rihanna's newborn joins her older brothers, RZA and Riot Rose Mayers.

International superstars Rihanna (Robyn Fenty) and A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, have welcomed their third child.

Sharing the news on social media, Rihanna said their daughter, named Rocki Irish Mayers, was born on 13 September 2025.

“Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025,” Rihanna wrote on X, captioning a photo of herself cradling her newborn, dressed in pink bows, lace booties, and a rose-pink onesie.

Rocki joins older brothers RZA Athelston Mayers, born on 13 May 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born on 1 August 2023.

Rihanna on music and expanding her family

The pair have maintained a tradition of choosing names beginning with the letter “R” for their children.

“It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing Rocky and I don’t fight over,” Rihanna said during an interview with ET in June this year at the global premiere of her new film, Smurfs, in Belgium.

The couple, who began publicly dating in 2020, announced their third pregnancy during the 2025 Met Gala.

Before announcing her pregnancy last year, Rihanna spoke about the idea of expanding her family during a Fenty Hair event.

“I hope so. I would definitely have more children. But I’m not pregnant, if that’s what you’re asking,” she said during her red-carpet interview.

She also discussed her long-awaited ninth studio album, known to fans as R9.

“I’ve been working on this album for so long that I had to put other things aside. Now I’m ready to return to the studio and start fresh, without neglecting the songs I already have,” she explained.

