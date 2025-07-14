PICS: Maternity fashion, Rihanna and her kids steal the show on The Smurfs blue carpet

It was a Smurf-tastic family affair in Hollywood this weekend as Rihanna made a dazzling appearance at the US premiere of The Smurfs at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

JULY 13: Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna, and RZA Athelston Mayers attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs” at Paramount Pictures Studios on July 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This wasn’t just any red carpet event. Or should we say blue carpet? The multi-hyphenate superstar brought along her two adorable sons, RZA and Riot Rose. This turned the animated movie launch into a full-on family fashion moment.

Rihanna, who is currently expecting her third child, proved once again why she reigns supreme in maternity style.

Gliding down the carpet in a custom chocolate-hued gown that hugged her growing bump. The singer, business mogul, and now Smurf soundtrack contributor looked like smooth silk poured into couture.

The dress, featuring soft draping and a thin strapped neckline, was on trend with the silk satin seasonal trend. It highlighted her radiant pregnancy glow and impeccable taste.

Maternity, but make it fashion

Leave it to Rihanna to turn maternity fashion into a masterclass in modern glamour. Her chocolate-toned bubble dress and cute olive bow complemented a glowing beauty look. It featured bronzed cheeks, glossy nude lips, and her signature fearless aura.

With a curly top knot and leather jacket resting around her shoulders, it was clear. RiRi didn’t come to play, she came to slay, baby bump and all.

And speaking of babies…

Little Fenty gentlemen in mini drip

Three-year-old RZA and Riot Rose, who is nearly two, were every bit the style icons in the making. They accompanied their mom to the premiere. RZA wore a cargo pants with Doc Martin shoes.

Riot Rose, the younger of the two, melted hearts in a green blazer and pint-sized cargo shorts. Moreover, his soft curls were tied up as he toddled beside Rihanna.

The brothers had everyone “aww-ing” and snapping pictures as they waved at cameras. They played with Smurf plushies handed out at the event. Let’s just say that if cuteness had a soundtrack, these two would be headlining.

Rihanna Smurfs it up

Not just a guest, Rihanna is also one of the musical forces behind the film’s soundtrack. She lends her voice to the fun, high-energy album that brings the Smurfs’ magical world to life.

Known for her musical versatility, she adds a grown-up groove to the kid-friendly flick. It makes the movie enjoyable for both children and adults.

The Smurfs film is a reboot of the beloved franchise and officially hits cinemas this Friday, 18 July. It’s already generating buzz as a summer family hit.