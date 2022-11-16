Royal news: King Charles adds park ranger to royal duties

Citizen Reporter

In this week’s royal update, we look at how King Charles III turns 74, his extra royal duties, Meghan Markle on continuing her activism as a royal and separating fact from fiction in The Crown season five.

This week’s royal news:

King Charles turns 74

King Charles III turned 74 on Monday, with ceremonial gun salutes booming across the British capital to mark his first birthday as monarch.

The former Prince of Wales has thrown himself into his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8.

His birthday fell a day after Remembrance Sunday when he led a sombre tribute to Britain’s war dead at London’s Cenotaph for the first time as monarch.

Liveried troops fired salutes in London parks and from the Tower of London on the banks of the River Thames.

A military band played “Happy Birthday” at the daily Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace. Charles did not schedule any public appearances for his birthday.

But he was pictured in a new photograph wearing a tweed jacket and corduroy trousers posing by an ancient oak tree to mark his appointment as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, west of London.

The post was previously held by his father, Prince Philip, who died in 2021. The post read: “The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.

In May next year, Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, will become the oldest British monarch ever crowned.

ALSO READ: Royal news: King Charles didn’t know Meghan Markle was biracial

He became heir to the throne at the age of three and spent most of his life waiting to succeed his mother.

Since doing so in September, he has immersed himself in his new role, although he has held true to his word that he would not “meddle” in politics as king.

Meghan Markle’s activism

At the beginning of her royal life, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said she was advised to not give up on her activism. She did not name this mystery “influential woman” who said this to her.

Markle was speaking on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes with guest Jameela Jamil.

The former actress was told to carry on her activism in raising women’s issues and advocating for social justice.

“She said to me, ‘I know that your life is changing but please don’t give up your activism, don’t give up because it means so much to women and girls.’ And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters. But also, she encouraged me to do so…There’s safety in numbers but there is also strength in numbers.”

Markle would also touch on the buzzwords “woke” and “feminism” that has dominated social conversation online and offline. These two words are often used against women who hold strong opinions.

Explaining her point of view, she said: “I know I’m saying ‘woke’, I fully realise I am spoon-feeding the clickbait but here’s why. Because ‘woke’ by definition means ‘alert to injustice in society especially racism’.”

Remembrance day

The royal family gathered on Sunday to mark Remembrance Sunday, a day to remember all those who have served and continue to serve the British nation and the Commonwealth.

It is marked on the second Sunday of the month of November every year and commemorates the contribution of the Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and other conflicts.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were photographed with the Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles. Middleton and Parker Bowles wore all-black outfits, with poppies, a symbol of Remembrance Day.

‘The Crown’

Netflix released the full fifth season of The Crown to some mixed reviews.

The latest season covered the divorce of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles. Diana’s controversial BBC interview, the phone taps scandal, Queen Elizabeth’s loss of the iconic ship Britannia and much more.

If you are wondering what was factual and not, watch the video below.

*Additional reporting by AFP