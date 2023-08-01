Royal News: Harry & Meghan snub King Charles while William and Charles launch move against Andrew

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unlikely to attend the Royal Family holiday in Balmoral, despite invitation from King Charles III. According to reports by Indian English publication Hindustan Times, there will be a paucity of the controversial couple when the rest of the family meets for their traditional family trip.

According to other English press, the ongoing rift between Harry-Meghan and the royal family, is the reason behind the Sussexes likely absence.

“It’s been a very visibly challenging year when it comes to the Sussexes,” a source said, as quoted by The Mirror.

“You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them]. It’s sad, but it is what is. This is a family as well as an institution,” a family friend told Daily Mail.

Prince Harry attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles in May alone and the hurried back to America without taking part in the family dinner.

During the ceremony, cold vibes between Harry and other family members was quite evident as the Duke of Sussex was not seen interacting with King Charles or his own brother, Prince William. Reportedly, Meghan didn’t attend the ceremony citing Archie’s birthday which was on the same day.

William and Charles gunning for Andrew

63 year-old Prince Andrew, who is the younger brother of King Charles 74, is holding on to his royal dwelling and now his nephew and brother are fighting to get him out.

GB News is reporting that Prince William and King Charles have continued to mount a move to oust Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge as the Duke of York is “digging in his heels”.

Brothers at war: King Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew. The two brothers are currently at loggerheads. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

The monarch and heir apparent reportedly want to move Andrew out of the Grade-II listed property.

The decision to boot the Duke of York out of the Royal Lodge comes as part of King Charles’ wider strategy to slim down the Royal Family. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie told The Daily Beast: “Andrew is digging his heels… it’s part of a wider power and status game with Charles.

“Optics don’t look good, but that won’t worry Andrew. I don’t see him ever leaving.

“Charles and William have united to bring him down a peg or two and try and keep him and his family under the radar because they, as the future of the monarchy, have most to lose by his antics.”

Prince Andrew reportedly signed a 75-year lease for the Royal Lodge in 2003. He lives in the property with his ex-wife despite the couple divorcing in 1996.

