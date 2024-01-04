Watch: RTMC slams Shaun Stylist for viral stunt obstructing traffic in Cape Town

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said the offence warrants an arrest.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has condemned the behaviour of DJ Shaun Stylist and a passenger who obstructed traffic in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

This, after a video clip of the artist and a second passenger who stopped their white Mercedes-Benz minivan in the middle of a busy public road to boast about their car and clothes, went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in Nyanga in the Western Cape.

In the short video clip, Shaun and his friend can be seen stopping their car in the middle of a busy intersection before getting out, walking around the white minivan and shouting at onlookers. They were boasting about their car and their drip [the clothes and shoes they were wearing].

Responding to the video clip on X, formerly Twitter, late on Wednesday evening, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said the actions of the two was “grossly irresponsible on a public road”.

The road safety agency also pointed out several other offenses committed by Shaun Stylist including obstructing traffic and negligent driving, adding that the offence warrants an arrest.

This is grossly irresponsible on a public road



– Obstructing traffic

– ⁠Negligent driving (section 63 of the NRTA 93 of 1996)

– This offence warrants an arrest.



We strongly condemn this action.



pic.twitter.com/bIsSAoMWlP — Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) January 3, 2024

The City of Cape Town, who were made aware of the incident by an X user, responded that someone tell him about JP – referring to JP Smith, Cape Town MMC for Community Safety who impounded several taxis during the violent taxi strikes in Cape Town in August last year.

The DJ was in the Mother City on Wednesday to play a gig at The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar on Zantsi Street in Cape Town.

Netizens react to Shaun Stylist viral video

X users were quick to give both the DJ and the RTMC a piece of their minds after his shenanigans.

One X user, @LudidiVelani’s comment on the video has already garnered more than 120 000 views in less than 24 hours.

“Shaun Stylist and his friend think Cape Town is Joburg/Durban. They are doing that nonsense of stopping a vehicle in the middle of a busy road, getting off and making noise while obstructing other road users. JP will see that video and teach them a lesson,” he commented.

Shaun Stylist and his friend think Cape Town is Joburg/Durban. They are doing that nonsense of stopping a vehicle in the middle of a busy road, getting off and making noise while obstructing other road users. JP will see that video and teach them a lesson 😂😂 — Veve (@LudidiVelani) January 3, 2024

Here are some of the best reactions to the video clip:

What more evidence do you want? Condemn their actions by holding them accountable instead of tweeting about what they did. pic.twitter.com/lGMpehWiWc — ツ O R I (@Ori_RSA) January 3, 2024

Nothing will happen here, Cele will be invited for dinner 🍽️ and that will be the end of it. — Mrango🇦🇷 (@mrango_eh) January 3, 2024

We demand an immediate Arrest. All of them combined tonight, they must eat that bad tasting soup in Mampuru prison tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/G4WIpNsOBg — Msunu ka Johann Rupert (@ZizinjaAbelungu) January 3, 2024

Please do your job and arrest them. These boys live in KZN and close to a very prominent business woman. This would be difficult to locate and arrest them. Show us that there is still law and order — Sibusiso Gigaba (@sgigaba) January 3, 2024

