Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Xanet Scheepers

By Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

5 minute read

4 Jan 2024

10:50 am

Watch: RTMC slams Shaun Stylist for viral stunt obstructing traffic in Cape Town

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said the offence warrants an arrest.

RTMC condemns Shaun Stylist obstructing traffic in Cape Town

Picture: Instagram @shaunstylist

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has condemned the behaviour of DJ Shaun Stylist and a passenger who obstructed traffic in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

This, after a video clip of the artist and a second passenger who stopped their white Mercedes-Benz minivan in the middle of a busy public road to boast about their car and clothes, went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place in Nyanga in the Western Cape.

In the short video clip, Shaun and his friend can be seen stopping their car in the middle of a busy intersection before getting out, walking around the white minivan and shouting at onlookers. They were boasting about their car and their drip [the clothes and shoes they were wearing].

@shaunstylist PASTORS 😂😂 #shaunstylist #mhlengisto #SAMA28 #kungcono #2024 #buslakithi @Mhlengisto #trending #brabus @Mercedes-Benz ♬ original sound – ShaunStylist

Responding to the video clip on X, formerly Twitter, late on Wednesday evening, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said the actions of the two was “grossly irresponsible on a public road”.

The road safety agency also pointed out several other offenses committed by Shaun Stylist including obstructing traffic and negligent driving, adding that the offence warrants an arrest.

The City of Cape Town, who were made aware of the incident by an X user, responded that someone tell him about JP – referring to JP Smith, Cape Town MMC for Community Safety who impounded several taxis during the violent taxi strikes in Cape Town in August last year.

The DJ was in the Mother City on Wednesday to play a gig at The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar on Zantsi Street in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nkabi Nation! Big Zulu builds home for KZN family in need

Netizens react to Shaun Stylist viral video

X users were quick to give both the DJ and the RTMC a piece of their minds after his shenanigans.

One X user, @LudidiVelani’s comment on the video has already garnered more than 120 000 views in less than 24 hours.

“Shaun Stylist and his friend think Cape Town is Joburg/Durban. They are doing that nonsense of stopping a vehicle in the middle of a busy road, getting off and making noise while obstructing other road users. JP will see that video and teach them a lesson,” he commented.

Here are some of the best reactions to the video clip:

NOW READ: ‘Bragga snapped’ – Netizens drool over Nadia Nakai’s little green number

Read more on these topics

Cape Town dj Road Traffic Management Corporation

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Oscar Pistorius to be released from prison on Friday with strict conditions
Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe