WATCH: Big Zulu builds home for a family in need

The Umbayimbayi hitmaker has fulfilled his promise!

Award-winning musician Big Zulu has fulfilled his promise to build a house for a KZN family that lost their home to a fire accident last year.

In August 2023, Big Zulu announced on his Instagram page that he was doing an event in Newcastle to raise money for the house.

“Nkabi Nation, do you remember months ago I went to help this child and his family in Newcastle and promised them that I would come back and build a house for them that was burnt?

“So this Sunday, 13 August, We as Nkabi Nation are doing an event in Newcastle to Fundraise money to fulfill that family’s dream,” he wrote.

Big Zulu fulfills his promise

Taking to Instagram this week, Big Zulu posted a video announcing that he managed to build the house as promised, with the assistance of the Newcastle municipality.

He also thanked other people who lent a helping hand. He wrote: “Thank you as we promised that we will build a house for a mother and her children to live.

“Well, here it is finished! I would like to thank everyone who helped make this a success and contributed to so that mother and children can have a warm home.”

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments section, applauding Big Zulu for his kind gesture.

A fan commented: “I mean, which artist does this? Instead, they buy Gucci. We will pray that you reach all your goals @bigzulu_sa.”

Another one said: “May God and ancestors richly bless you. May your pockets never run dry, good health/wealth follow yourself/kids and grandkids.”

