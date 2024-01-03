‘Bragga snapped’ – Netizens drool over Nadia Nakai’s little green number

The rapper and businesswoman spent some downtime in Cape Town with friends.

South African rapper and television personality, Nadia Nakai recently enjoyed a well-deserved holiday in Cape Town.

The singer had a challenging 2023, grieving the death of her boyfriend, award-winning rapper AKA, who was gunned down in front of a Durban restaurant on 10 February last year.

However, her grief for him did not hold her back, but instead motivated her to widen her horizons and take her career to new heights.

The Bragga rapper had a very eventful and busy 2023 winning Hip Hop artist of the year award for her song Not The Same featuring Lucasraps at the second annual Basadi in Music Awards in August.

In September 2023 she hosted the 10th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in the United States.

From there, the singer’s momentum just kept on continuing as she launched the ‘Bragga World’ App – a portal to exclusive content about her life.

Nadia ended off her year on a high note when she launched her own makeup range ‘Naked Without’ in early December.

Her cosmetics range is not the only big project the artist has been working on. She has also been spending a lot of time in studio, recording a tribute album for AKA.

Speaking to tagged at the end of December Nadia said she hasn’t decided on a name or a release date for her upcoming album, only revealing that it is a tribute album to the late Kiernan Forbes that is “personal, and spiritual and defines a healing era in my life”.

Nadia Nakai’s Cape Town vacay

After a jam-packed year, the Hip Hop artist travelled to Cape Town with her friend’s socialite Bobby Blanco and Ryan.

Nadia took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share some video clips of the trio’s fun boat trip, enjoying the scenery, the water and of course sipping on Champagne while serving looks.

However, the rapper had tongues wagging on Wednesday morning when she shared several snaps of her posing in a two-piece green crop top and skirt with the caption: “Ain’t no C in Green but I’m seein Green.”

Followers instantly flooded the comment section of her post with flame emojis and the smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

