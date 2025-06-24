22 weeks and glowing: Rugby WAG Marise Pollard shows off baby bump [Pics]

Marise is expecting her second bundle of joy.

Excitement is mounting for rugby WAG Marise Pollard as she embraces her second pregnancy.

The wife of Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard announced in April that she is expecting another baby.

“Our family is growing! Hunter is going to be a big brother and we are beyond excited, God is so good. Our little girl will join us end of October,” she wrote.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Marise shared a few snaps showing off her growing baby bump.

“Pilates in front of the fireplace with rain falling on the farmhouse sink roof. Happy Monday and 22 weeks, baby girl,” she captioned the post.

Marise and Handré’s one year of parenthood

Marise and Handré welcomed their first child, Hunter, in April last year.

A few weeks ago, the couple celebrated their son’s first birthday.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the celebration photos, Marise expressed gratitude for the past year as parents.

“Congratulations on your first birthday, our sunshine boy. Thank you for the best year of our lives. You came to change us forever, in the best way possible. It’s the best thing in the world to be your mum and dad. We love you incredibly,” she wrote.

The pair hosted a joint birthday celebration, as their friend’s baby was also turning two.

“We got to celebrate Hunter’s first and Milan’s second birthday together yesterday with our friends on this side of the world. We are beyond grateful for you guys and feel so blessed to have each and every one of you in our lives.”

Marise and Handré have been together for more than eight years and tied the knot in 2017 at Cavalli Estate in the Cape Winelands.

