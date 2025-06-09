Team De Klerk is growing: Faf and Miné expecting baby number two [VIDEO]

Congratulations are in order — the De Klerks are adding another player to their squad!

Rugby star Faf de Klerk and his wife, Miné, are expanding their family.

The couple announced over the weekend that they are expecting their second child.

Faf and Miné, who welcomed their first daughter, Remi-Ré de Klerk, in February last year, shared that they are expecting another baby girl.

“Surprise! We’re growing the De Klerk team! Big Sister Duty: Pick the Faffie of our new teammate… another girl on the way,” Miné wrote.

The couple has been married for nearly three years. They tied the knot at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in October 2022.

They celebrated their first anniversary in France in 2023 during the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby babies boom: Anlia is also pregnant

The news of Miné and Faf’s second pregnancy comes just days after another rugby couple, Eben and Anlia Etzebeth, also announced they are expecting another child.

Like the De Klerks, Eben and Anlia are expecting their second daughter.

“Baby Etzebeth #2 on the way! Can’t wait to welcome our little wildflower girl!” Anlia wrote on Instagram.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in January 2024.

Eben and Anlia celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this year, having also tied the knot at La Paris Estate in Franschhoek in February 2023 — the same venue as Faf and Miné.

