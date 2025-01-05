SA celebrities enjoy the beauty of Africa as they welcome the New Year [VIDEO]

From skydiving to river cruises, here's what the celebs got up to.

Anele Mdoda near the Victoria Falls in Zambia. She and other South African celebrities enjoyed the beauty of Africa in the New Year. Picture: zintathu/Instagram

A handful of South African celebrities enjoyed the African continent as they welcomed 2025.

Pearl Thusi skydives in Tanzania

Media personality Pearl Thusi is currently in East African country Tanzania where she was booked to DJ on New Year’s Day.

After doing what she was initially there for, Thusi explored the country with her daughter. On Saturday she shared a video of herself skydiving.

“I always swore I’d never skydive, ever. But 2025 is 20 20 fly,” she captioned a video of herself landing on the beach in Zanzibar.

Anele Mdoda in Zambia

Broadcaster and entrepreneur Anele Mdoda flew to Zambia for a short trip with loved ones in the New Year.

“So I’ve spent the past few days running through major events in my head that are happening in 2025. Graduations, weddings, anniversaries, my son turning 10, my dad turning 70 and really Victoria Falls is a fitting destination for any small or major moment in your life,” wrote Mdoda.

“What a special place with even more special people. The food, the beauty, the history, the majestic nature of it all! It’s just tadaaaa after tadaaaaa. What a happy time, what a happy place!”

In another post, Mdoda said she’s “just a girl on a sunset cruise in Zambia aboard the African Queen. It has been a wow after a wow!!! This place is magical. I can’t believe how happy we are.”

Chef and cookbook author Neo Nontso was also part of the trip with Mdoda. She also posted a shot of herself visiting the Victoria Falls.

Earlier in the week Bok Captain Siya Kolisi shared shots of himself with his family enjoying Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Rachel in Botswana

Rachel Kolisi took a short trip to neighbouring Botswana for a solo trip without her kids for the New Year.

“This was my first holiday/new year without my kiddies,” Rachel wrote on Instagram.

Rachel embarked on her first solo trip despite being anxious about it.

“So instead of staying home sad and alone, I went on my dream trip to Botswana.

“It’s the first solo trip I’ve done, and I’m an introvert, so I arrived super nervous and sad,” said Rachel.

Despite the nerves, Rachel said she left the southern African country fulfilled. “[I] left with a very full heart and so many amazing new friends from all over the world.”

“I love this for you! Seeing women prioritise their happiness (under any circumstance) truly makes me happy,” wrote Eulenda.

“Especially as a lawyer who’s seen the consequences of women who devote their entire lives to their families while neglecting their personal needs and happiness.

“The truth is that your family will benefit from you shamelessly taking proper care of yourself. They will have a happy mom, wife and whatever other role you choose to occupy.”

Carol Ofori in Zambia

Similar to Mdoda, East Coast Radio broadcaster Carol Ofori also enjoyed Zambia.

“A cruise on the Zambezi river! Such a beautiful experience!” she wrote on her Instagram.

“From seeing hippos and crocodiles to being in Zambia and Zimbabwe at the same damn time, I absolutely love this continent and its people! Africa my Africa.”

